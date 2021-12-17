These 12 Virtual Gifts Make Easy Last-Minute Christmas Presents

Whether you’ve just waited too long to start Christmas shopping this year or you want to avoid any shipping delays, virtual gifts make for great last-minute presents. There’s the classic e-gift card, or you can get creative with a Cameo message from a favorite celebrity; an annual membership to MasterClass; and so much more.

Find 12 virtual gifts that make easy last-minute presents ahead. There’s something for every budget and interest here.

Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

Who doesn’t love a freebie – especially free money? You can get a $10 promotional credit when you buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards now. The credit appears up two days after purchase. (Use the code USGIFTCARD21 at checkout. This deal is only good for those who have not purchased Amazon gift cards in the past.)

Buy $50 of gift cards, get a $10 credit

MasterClass annual membership

They can watch tutorials and lectures from (sometimes celebrity) experts in various fields, from Hillary Clinton to Gordon Ramsay, with a MasterClass membership. Memberships start at $15 a month for the standard experience.

MasterClass annual membership, $15 per month (reduced from $30)

1-month Winc subscription

Wine lovers will appreciate a subscription to wine club Winc, which ships four bottles of wine a month, personalized to their taste. Choose your own gift-card amount, starting at $60 for one month.

1-month Winc subscription, $60

Book a Cameo message

Send them a personalized video message from their favorite celebrity, from Gabby Douglas to Lisa Vanderpump, via Cameo. Prices vary depending on the talent.

Book a Cameo





Goldbelly 3-month subscription

Foodies will appreciate a Goldbelly subscription, which ships a fresh monthly treat from one of America’s most iconic restaurants. Every shipment serves at least four people. Six-month and themed subscriptions are available as well as this three-month option.

Goldbelly 3-month subscription, $249 (reduced from $275)

Audible Premium Plus gift membership

Bookworms can pick out one audiobook a month with an Audible subscription. Select from four different membership durations, starting at one month for $15.

Audible Premium Plus gift membership, $15

Hulu $25 gift card

Cover their Hulu subscription for the next couple of months with a Hulu e-gift card.

Hulu gift card, $25

FabFitFun gift card

They’ll receive a gift box containing home goods, fashion, wellness, beauty and more products four times a year with a FabFitFun subscription. Contribute $25 to $300 to this gift that keeps on giving.

FabFitFun gift card

Modsy gift package

If they’ve been struggling to design a particular room in their home, send them a Modsy gift package. A designer will help them bring one room to life for $159, or you can gift them multiple room designs and more perks for a higher price point.

Modsy gift package, $159 (reduced from $199)

Find Your Trainer gift card

If you already know that their New Year’s resolution is to get fit, Find Your Trainer helps them pick a personal trainer locally for as little as $29 a session. Your gift card, for which you can choose any dollar amount, can help them pay for their sessions. And for a limited time only, receive a 10% to 20% bonus on all gift cards. That’s free cash for them to spend toward a personal trainer.

Find Your Trainer gift card

The Chef & the Dish gift card

Gift them a virtual cooking class with a The Chef & the Dish gift card. Choose from a variety of dollar amounts, starting at $100.

The Chef & the Dish gift card

ClassPass gift card

Workout-class addicts (or aspiring workout-class addicts) will love a ClassPass gift card, allowing them to take classes both locally and virtually. Choose the amount you’d like to gift toward their membership.

ClassPass gift card