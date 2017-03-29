Lamar Odom Reveals Khloe Kardashian Caught Him ‘Getting High’ With Another Woman

Lamar Odom has revealed all new shocking details about his struggle with drug addiction while he was married to Khloe Kardashian.

According to the former NBA player, his Revenge Body host wife tolerated his cocaine use for the final two years of their marriage. However, Odom says it was a damaging blow to his relationship with the 32-year-old reality star when she found him doing drugs with another woman.

"She caught me in a sleazy motel room in L.A. getting high with this one girl," he said while talking with Us Weekly. "it was atrocious. Looking back, I'm like, 'What are you doing?'"

"That was like sticking a knife in her heart and twisting it. She didn't deserve it. She always tried to help me with the drugs. I rejected the life."

The Los Angeles Lakers vet also dished on his drug use when he first married the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

"I was hiding it for a while, but then I got frustrated and was like, f*ck it," he said. "Around two years before we split up [in 2011], I was in the man cave she had made for me and she caught me. She was disappointed. So was I. The sad thing about it is, I don't know if I was disappointed because I was actually doing the drug or because she caught me. She knew I was doing cocaine the whole time after that. It was my drug of choice. I'm not going to say she accepted it because that would be the wrong word. Tolerated would be a better word."

Lamar Odom also opened up about the night that he went to a brothel and ended up at the hospital in a coma. When he woke up four days later, Khloe Kardashian was there by his side. Odom said that he was shocked to see his ex-wife there with him.

"It was definitely a moment of relief," he said. "I didn't even know what had just happened. I mean, I'm a big strong dude who has made it to the highest level of doing what he loves. And now I can't walk or talk. She was the first thing I saw. She said, 'Hi, Mookah.' 'Mookah' is a name my mother used to call me. She said it to let me know I wasn't dead. She played a major role in me getting my memory back. She would bring pictures of my mother and my grandmother. I kept thinking, Am I paralyzed forever? Am I mute forever? It was scary shit. Faith got me through."

