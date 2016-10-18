Jonny Lee Miller Discusses The Challenges Of Playing Sherlock

Recently at the New York Comic-Con, ComicBook.com's Jim Viscardi caught up with Elementary star Jonny Lee Miller. The 43-year-old actor dished on what was the most interesting part of playing the eccentric detective Sherlock Holmes.

When asked whether he likes to portray Sherlock more when he is in a happy mood or during the difficult moments, Miller said, "I like the variety and I think that real life it has, you know, ups and downs, so it's, you know, better for us to portray all of those things."

Miller also addressed portraying the lead character who constantly battles a drug addiction.

"I think what's great about his drug addiction for example is that it's not a problem that gets solved and it goes away," he said. "It's something you have to address always, and there will be good moments involved and that and bad ones. So as far as that personal side of his life goes, I think, you know, I like the fact that it's never the same."

While Jonny Lee Miller enjoys portraying Sherlock in any mental state that his character is in, the actor could not pick one particular moment that stands out to him as one of his favorites from the series.

"I don't know, I just, to be honest, I couldn't think about picking a moment right now it's crazy for me over a hundred episodes. But I just enjoy working with Lucy so much and for me the core of the show are those moments between us."

Elementary is a modern take on the case of Sherlock Homes, with the iconic detective now living in New York City. The series stars Johnny Lee Miller (Sherlock Holmes), Lucy Liu (Dr. Joan Watson), Aidan Quinn (Captain Gregson), and Jon Michael Hill (Detective Marcus Bell).

The series began in 2012 and has since continued on for five seasons. Elementary is produced by Hill of Beans Productions, Timberman-Beverly Productions, and CBS Television Studios.

