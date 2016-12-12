Jocelyn Wildenstein’s Boyfriend Lloyd Klein Announces Split After 14 Years Together Following Arrests

New York socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein's boyfriend Lloyd Klein has announced the couple's split after 14 years together, People reports, with Klein's rep saying that he is ready to put his relationship with Wildenstein in the past.

"Mr. Klein is quite clear this evening that a chapter in his life has drawn to a close," Klein's rep, Melanie A. Bonvicino, said in a statement. "He bids Mrs. Wildenstein the best in all of her future endeavors and especially in her quest for inner peace."

"His profound sentiments for their 14-year union include his desire for her to be reunited with her son Alec and daughter Dianne in her twilight years," Bonvicino added.

(Photo: Facebook / Fun Mag Official)

The statement follows arrests for both Wildenstein and Klein after they allegedly assaulted each other. Wildenstein was arrested and charged with assault for allegedly clawing Klein's face and attacking him with a pair of scissors early Wednesday morning, and is now facing a second-and third-degree assault charge.

Klein was arraigned on Sunday after an altercation in the Trump World Tower apartment he shared with Wildenstein, with Bonvicino saying that a "physical altercation" took place when Kelin attempted to remove "his personal affects" from the apartment. He has been charged with robbery, assault with intent to cause physical injury, grand larceny for taking a credit card and mischief with intent to damage property.

Klein is expected to appear in court on Jan. 30. Neither Klein nor Wildenstein have entered a plea to the charges against them.

