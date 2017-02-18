Jessica Simpson’s Revealing Fitness Photo On Instagram Is Steamy To Say The Least

When you're working out, there are a few important things you need to keep in mind. Hydration is important, of course, because you'll be sweating a lot and need to make sure you don't get dehydrated. Another important preparation would be to do stretches, ensuring that you don't push your muscles too far and risk tearing them. The most important thing, as Jessica Simpson has demonstrated, is to look into the mirror at yourself and have someone take a photo of you.

Fitness in your future 🔮 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Feb 4, 2017 at 8:54am PST

Simpson's pre-workout photo provides us with more questions than it does answers. Of course, it answers the question of what she wears to work out, which is a whole lot of pink and a low-cut top.

Considering she's a famous celebrity, it appears Simpson knows a lot more about working out than the average person. Is this "Have your photo taken while looking into a mirror" a new development in a workout routine? Does Simpson look sad because her trainer is off-camera shouting insults about her appearance? Did Simpson end up actually working out near a staircase on the fur rug behind her?

We hope that one day the singer releases information about her unique brand of working out so that we can all learn the secrets of staring into a mirror and referring to it as "fitness."

