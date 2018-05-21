Go Ahead: Drop It Like A Squat [VIDEO]

Squats are great fitness moves if you want to tone your quads and glutes! They will take your lower body strength to a whole new level. If you can’t get enough squats, check out the video above for six squat variations, or read the article below for 10 variations to keep your squat game on point.
Moves You’ll See:
- Squat Step with Resistance Band
- Plié Squat
- Tiptoe Plié Squat
- Plié Squat Into Side Kick
- Jump Squat
- Kettlebell Swing and Squat
- Sumo Squat with Bicep Curl
- 180-Degree Squat Jump
- Squat with Kettlebell
- Squat with Twist