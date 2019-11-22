For Everyone Who Loathes Their Cellulite, This Workout Is For You

Cottage cheese should only be a reference for the actual food, because no woman should ever have to worry about her thighs looking like the dimpled, lumpy food. Unfortunately it happens — even to the most avid exercisers and dieters. In fact, 90 percent of women suffer this condition in industrial nations. So, let’s first look at the cause to understand the solution.

According to The Scientific American, cellulite occurs as women approach menopause and their estrogen levels decrease. This usually occurs around ages 25 to 35. As the estrogen decreases, so does your circulation. With less oxygen and nutrients, the collagen production levels decrease and the fat cells increase. When they begin to push through the thinning layer of collagen, they produce the bumpy look known as “cellulite.” However, as a society we have become more sedentary. Cellulite didn’t become a cultural issue, noted in publications, or research topic until the ’70s and ’80s.

While the root of the problem is much more complex than a simple active lifestyle (check out “The Cellulite Cure” by osteopathic physician Lionel Bissoon), keeping your circulation at its optimum rate is easier to fix with exercise. Here are 5 moves aimed at tightening the thighs, saddlebags and glutes, effectively getting rid of cellulite.

1. Plié Squat Jumps:

» How to do it:

Step 1: Assume a wide stance with your legs two to three feet apart, toes turned out. Place your hands on your hips.

Step 2: Lower your hips until your thighs are parallel to the floor; keep your back straight, core tight and keep weight in your heels.

Step 3: Pause, then jump up explosively,landing with control, lowering your body back into the squat position. That’s one rep.

Suggested reps/sets: 30 seconds; 10 second rest | 3 set

2. Squats with an Exercise Ball:

» How to do it:

Step 1: Perfect your range of motion with the squishy ball squat. Stand with feet about shoulder-width and hold the ball overhead.

Step 2: Hinge the hips backward and down as the upper body drops with them. Bring the ball down and in front of you at shoulder level. Even though you’re focusing on the ball in front of you, make sure the knees stay behind the toes and the chest is lifted. Exhale and push out of the squat to standing and lift the ball overhead again.

Suggested reps/sets: 60 seconds; 20 second rest | 3 sets

3. Bridge:

» How to do it:

Step 1: Lie face up with your knees bent, feet hip-width apart and arms by sides with palms down.

Step 2: Slowly lift your hips off the ground until you form a diagonal line from knees to shoulders. Try to keep your abs tight as you lift your hips higher. Raise butt as high up as you can, keeping your glutes squeezed tight. Hold for a 5 count and lower back down to the mat.

Suggested reps/sets: 60 seconds; 20 second rest | 3 sets

4. Mountain Climber:

» How to do it:

Step 1: Begin in high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Your body should be in a straight, diagonal line from your head to your heels.

Step 2: With your core engaged, bring your right knee forward under your chest with the toes just off the ground. Return to your basic plank.

Step 3: Switch legs, bringing the left knee forward. Keep alternating legs and pick up the pace until it feels like running in place in a plank position.

Suggested reps/sets: 30 seconds; 10 second rest | 3 sets

5. Resistance Band Side Leg Lifts

» How to do it:

Step 1: Place a resistance band around your ankles and lie on your right side, supporting your upper body with your right hand and forearm. Extend both legs out, feet flexed. Brace your abs in tight and lift your top leg up to hip height, rotating your leg to turn your toes down to the floor, keeping tension on the band.

Step 2: Lift your leg slightly higher than hip height, pushing against band, with heel rotated up to the ceiling.

Step 3: Return to hip height. Repeat.

Suggested reps/sets: 60 seconds; 20 second rest | 3 sets