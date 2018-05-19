Fitness Clothing To Disguise Your Muffin Top

Going to the gym is a lot easier when you feel confident about yourself, but it’s hard to feel confident when your body doesn’t look the way you want it to. Step up your wardrobe and step into the gym wearing something you’ll feel great in! All of these apparel items are specifically designed to disguise any unwanted tummy bulge so you can work out with confidence.

Spanx Power Pant: This is a great yoga pant. Not only are they very comfortable, but they have a high waistline that will keep everything tucked in place!

Shaping Compression Close-Fit Pant: For a legging-type pant, this is a great option! Created by the shapewear experts, you can feel great in these!

Shaping Compression Crop Pop: This compression pant is perfect for a sporty, cute look. The pop of color will have you feeling great as you strut around the gym!

Cap-Sleeve Top: This top is comfortable and not too tight. It’s perfect for a trendy look that doesn’t show off too much.

Ruched Tank: If you like a tighter fitting top but are still looking for a flattering fit, try ruching! It’s very slimming and helps to hide any unwanted bulges.

Built-In Bra Tank: This shirt is very trendy, and the bra is built in for convenience and style! Plus, this tank isn’t too tight, so you won’t feel uncomfortable.

Compression Tank: This tank has nice thick straps for comfort and security. It’s also got a draped overlay so you won’t feel like your tummy is exposed.

Fold-Over Yoga Pant: These yoga pants are very comfortable but still sturdy. The fold-over top is great for keeping everything tucked in place!

Zella Z5: For a t-shirt that’s not too loose and not too light, try out this Zella top! It’s flattering on all figures and is great for an intense workout!



(Photo: Nordstrom) Lole Audierne Tank: This top is functional and fashionable. It’s great for a cardio workout because you won’t need to worry about constantly checking to make sure everything is covered.

Bora Bora Drape Tank: Choosing a draped top, especially one this cute, will have you looking and feeling great.