Fast Food Under 500: Arby’s

We all know that fast food restaurants rarely cook up perfectly healthy meals; however, you can make smarter choices. We encourage you to be familiar with the nutrition information from your favorite restaurants, because looks can be deceiving.

For example, the “Market Fresh” sandwiches from Arby’s pack way more calories than more traditional menu options. A Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon is a whopping 800 calories, while a Beef ‘n Cheddar sandwich is almost half that calorie count. So, let’s look at what a full meal from Arby’s for under 500 calories looks like, so that you don’t get fooled again!

Jr. Roast Beef Sandwich: Classic Arby’s taste for only 210 calories! Not a fan of beef? The Jr. Ham and Cheese is also only 210 calories. (via Arby’s)

Potato Cakes: Two potato cakes pack 230 calories, the most of any item in the entire meal, but they just look too tasty to pass up! (via Arby’s)

Apple Slices: Many fast food restaurants now offer apple slices, so order them whenever you can! This crunchy and fresh side only adds 35 calories to your meal. (via Arby’s)

Brewed Iced Tea: Prepare to sip and be happy! Order a brewed iced tea for only 5 calories. That makes this tea guilt-free AND refreshing! (via Arby’s)

Total Calories: 480

The most important part about eating at a fast food restaurant is to be aware of what you’re buying! For a full nutritional menu from Arby’s, click here.