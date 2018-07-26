12 Exercises to Get Rid of Back Fat for Good

Bra bulge, back boob, back fat — whatever you want to call it, if you’re not happy with it, you’re probably dying to get rid of it. The first step is to make sure you’re wearing the right size bra, and the second is to tone up your upper back area. Sometimes women neglect the upper back area because they’re afraid of bulking up and getting “man shoulders,” but nothing could be further from the truth. Just add a few of these exercises to your current workout routine to banish bra bulge for good!

The beauty of these exercises is the variety. Whether you have access to free weights, machines, or nothing but your own floor, you can sculpt your upper back and make bra bulge a thing of the past, so what are you waiting for? Drop and give me 20 pushup reaches!

Bent Over Row

When you pull the dumbbells back, try to remember to keep your back flat, gaze down, and most importantly really squeeze your back muscles. Try to think of an imaginary pencil between your shoulder blades that you are squeezing to keep in place!

Step 1: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hinge the hips so the upper body leans forward. Keep your back flat, and extend the dumbbells straight down from shoulders.

Step 2: Without rocking, row the weights back toward the body until they reach your sides. Elbows will point directly behind you. Squeeze your shoulder blades together and open the chest.

Step 3: With control, release the row to the starting position. You want to keep the dumbbells as close to the thighs as possible instead of holding them away from your body.

» Suggested reps: 15 reps | 3 sets

L-Raise

This is a great move to work your shoulders and back! Remember to control the move – no swinging!

Step 1: Stand with feet hip-width distance apart, holding a set of dumbbells at your sides, palms facing in. Roll the shoulders back and down and brace the core.

Step 2: Exhale and lift the arms: one comes forward and the other moves out to the side, creating an “L” shape. Keep the arms at shoulder-height.

Step 3: Lower to the hips and repeat on the other side.

» Suggested reps: 15 reps (on each side) | 3 sets

Single-Arm Clean and Press

This is an explosive movement that utilizes both your lower body and your upper body. The deeper you sit in the squat the more power your legs will have to propel you upward.

Step 1: Squat to grab your weight (kettlebell or dumbbell).

Step 2: Press up out of the squat and throw the hips forward to help you lift the kettlebell.

Step 3: Bring into a “high pull” position so your elbow is above the shoulder and the kettlebell is touching your chest.

Step 4: “Catch” the weight by bending your knees while simultaneously dropping the elbow underneath the kettlebell.

Step 5: Using the bend in your knees, drive through your heels and press the kettlebell overhead.

Step 6: Reverse the movement by bringing the elbow back into the body. Then raise the elbow up again and drop the weight straight down to the ground to begin again. Complete all reps on this side, then repeat on the opposite side.



» Suggested reps: 15 reps (on each side) | 3 sets

Standing Rear Delt Raises

This effective exercise strengthens the back of the shoulder and upper back muscles. If using dumbbells on this exercise hurts your lower back, use a lighter set of dumbbells

Step 1: Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Bend your knees slightly and hinge forward from the waist keeping back long and core tight. Hold your dumbbells under the chest and look at the floor, about 5 feet in front of you.

Step 2: Keeping your arms straight—without locking the elbows—lift your dumbbells out to your sides. Avoid putting the work in your lower back. Bring the shoulder blades together, then release the weights back under the chest with control.

» Suggested reps: 15 reps | 3 sets

Side Forearm Plank



The side forearm plank is a major multitasker! It works your core, strengthens arms, wrists and legs and improves your balance.

Step 1: Begin in a forearm plank with elbows under shoulders.

Step 2: Squeeze abdominals tightly and open right arm straight into the air turning body to the side so top foot rests on bottom foot.

Step 3: Lift body through waistline and hold.

Step 4: Return to center and switch sides.

» Suggested time: :20-:60, depending on fitness level | 3 sets

Assisted Pull-ups

On the pull-up machine, set a weight that you can handle (the higher the weight the more assistance you’re going to get). Grab the bar with an overhand grip about shoulder-width apart. Pull yourself up so your chin is at or over the bar. Slowly lower yourself back to the starting position. Click here for more info!

Side Fly Extension

Your shoulders will start to BURN after a few reps of this move!

Step 1: Stand with feet a little wider than shoulder width apart, a dumbbell in each hand, and arms hanging in the center of the body with palms facing forward.

Step 2: In a controlled motion, without bending the arms, swing the arms out to the sides until they are even with the shoulders. If you have to swing your upper body in order to raise the dumbbells, decrease the weight. Pause at the top. Return the arms back to center. That is one rep.

» Suggested reps: 15 reps | 3 sets

Superman Ball Lifts

Step 1: To get into your starting position, come to all fours and place the ball securely between your ankles. Walk yourself down to your belly with your arms extended in front of you, face to the mat. (Modification: Fold your arms under your head and rest your forehead on it.)

Step 2: Squeeze the glutes tightly as you lift the ball off the floor. At the same time, lift your chest and reach your arms in front of you. Try not to press your belly into the floor with great force. Keep the work in your backside and maintain length from your fingertips to toes. With control, lower the ball. (Modification: Keep your head resting on your arms and skip the chest lift.)

» Suggested reps: 15 reps (on each side) | 3 sets

Dumbbell Shrugs

Grab a set of dumbbells and hold them down by your sides, palms facing in. Raise your shoulders as high as possible (the shrug) and lower. Try not to roll your shoulders at all.

Step 1: Hold the weights at your side and pull the belly button into the spine for a solid foundation.

Step 2: Shrug your shoulders to your ears, release, repeat.

» Suggested reps: 20 reps | 3 sets

Seated Cable Row

Use the seated row machine at the gym and attach a V-bar. Sit at the machine and place your feet on the front platform with a slight bend in your knees. Lean over slightly to grab the V-bar, pull the bar in towards your stomach and release to starting position.

» Suggested reps: 15 reps | 3 sets

Hip Twister Plank

This exercise really targets your lower abs and obliques, without requiring much hip flexor work. Take your time and do this exercise a little slower but with great technique for great results.

Step 1: Begin in forearm plank position with shoulders directly over elbows. Your body should be in a straight, diagonal line from your head to your heels.

Step 2: Keeping your abs in tight and your shoulders above your elbows, rotate your torso as you drop your left hip to the ground.

Step 3: In a controlled motion, rotate your torso to the opposite side, dropping your right hip to the floor. That is one rep; repeat for the allotted time. In between rotations, stop in the middle to get control of your balance if necessary.

» Suggested reps: 5-15 reps (on each side), depending on your fitness level | 3 sets

Pushup Row

For improved posture and a sexy toned back try this move.

Step 1: Grab a pair of weights and get in pushup plank position with your hands grasping the handles of the weights, core tight.

Step 2: Lower your body, keeping elbows tight to your ribs.

Step 3: Pause at the bottom of your pushup, then press yourself back up into plank.

Step 4: Once back in the plank position, bend your left elbow and pull the weight up toward the side of your body. Try to graze your right side when you “row” the dumbbell up, keeping your elbow straight.

Step 6: Repeat the row movement with your right arm. That's one repetition.

Step 6: Repeat the row movement with your right arm. That’s one repetition.

» Suggested reps: 5-15 reps, depending on your fitness level | 3 sets

