5 Easy Make-Ahead Lunches to Give You a Weight Loss Boost This Week

Tired of salads topped with grilled chicken? Eating healthy is often associated with bland, flavorless dishes that don’t satisfy your cravings—but we’re here to prove you wrong.

Healthy eating can be both delicious and easy. Trying new combinations of natural flavors can making losing weight easier than ever, and enjoyable too!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Want more healthy lunch ideas?

Check out Nosh on 50 Healthy Lunches That’ll Help You Lose Weight

Lettuce Wrap Sandwich

Looking for a wrap that isn’t “blahhhh”? This is the one you’re looking for. It’s a perfect high-protein lunch to make-ahead and pack for your work week, plus it’s healthy, low-carb, keto and won’t take more than ten minutes to prepare. The options for fillings are endless!

Greek Chicken and Veggie Bowls

Lunch for the entire week in just 30 minutes? Yes, please! Made of only fresh ingredients, this simple bowl is both flavorful and easy to make. You won’t be disappointed at lunch when you’ve packed lean proteins, whole grain carbohydrates and flavorful veggies!

Garden Veggie Chickpea Salad Sandwich

You can throw this sandwich together on a Sunday night and chow down Monday at lunch. Colorful, crunchy and rich in flavor, this sammie is packed with healthy farmer’s market finds and deliver on nutrients. Plus, its vegetarian and with a quick swap can be vegan!

Spicy Chicken and Sweet Potato Meal Prep Magic Bowls

It’s nutritious and delicious, plus it’s packed with good stuff like avocado, broccoli, hummus and chicken breasts. Looking for a healthy lunch that satisfies even the strongest cravings? This recipe will do the trick.

The Best Bean and Rice Burritos

Roasted sweet potatoes make for the perfect midday meal, especially when they’re stuffed with a savory mixture of cranberries, pecans, spinach and quinoa. (Throw in a little feta if you want!) This recipe makes eating healthy and watching your waistline easier than ever.

Feature Photo: Super Healthy Kids / Katrina Nelson

Related:If You Want to Lose Weight, Cut These 6 Things From Your Diet ASAP