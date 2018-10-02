9 Go-To Positions for Super-Deep Sex

If you’re looking for intimacy in sex, missionary is your go-to. When kink is what you’re after, you probably turn to doggy style.

But what about when you need that mind-blowing, toe-curling action that explores every inch of you both with every thrust? You’ll need to turn to a brand new, never-before-tried position.

When you’re in the mood for more intense action, these creative moves will help you go deeper without sacrificing your favorite parts of love-making. Some star intimacy-building eye contact while others are more daring for adventurous couples.

Whatever you’re into, there’s a way to turn your bedroom routine up a notch, allowing you to feel each others’ bodies like never before.

Keep reading for nine of the penetrative positions you need to try with your lover.

Pretzel:

This twisted take on missionary position will allow you to get deeper (think: the feeling of doggy style) without losing intimacy and eye contact.

From missionary to pretzel, the guy will sit back toward his heels and pull the woman’s body back with him. Lying down, she’ll twist at the waist to have one leg between his and one outside. Her outside leg and torso will rest on his opposite hip and he’ll hold it for support. (Her right leg will bend around his right side.)

Another plus of this unique position is that it leaves both your hands free to roam along other feel-good spots.

Seashell:

This classic kinky take on missionary will up the pleasure as he has more room — plus the perfect angle — to work with.

In missionary position, she’ll raise her legs up, pushing her ankles as far toward her head as she can. She can hold them if needed, but as long as they’re up and spread wide, he’ll be able to enter deeper.

This sexy move will also have him thrusting higher than traditional missionary, meaning his moves will allow for clitoral stimulation. And if she’s flexible enough, she can reach in to touch herself, too.

Stand and deliver:

This is the kind of sex you’d see in your favorite Ryan Gosling rom-com; it’s equally hot and romantic.

To try it, he’ll kiss her standing up, then guide her toward the bed and lay her down with her hips resting on the edge. He’ll stay standing and hold her ankles to start the action.

This position lets you both show off your bodies and he’ll have fun experimenting with moving her legs to different angles. Having them spread, together, over to the side or criss-crossed will feel different for you both, so get vocal about what feels extra good as you try this deeper angle.

Cowgirl’s helper:

Kick cowgirl up a notch by having him help out while she rides.

From the traditional position, she’ll hold near his hips and push off him while she grinds. For this unique move, though, he’ll support your weight by grabbing your hips or thighs and he’ll thrust up to meet her.

She can still control the angle and depth of the movement, but by making a little more room between your bodies, there’s more space for feel-good thrusts. This angle also gives her ideal G-spot stimulation as she controls all the motion.

Downward dog:

Have a private yoga class in the bedroom to up your flexibility and heighten your sexual energy.

For this position, the woman will bend at the waist to touch the floor, walking her hands and feet away from each other until well balanced. The man will enter her from behind, thrusting with circular hip movements.

This allows her to feel the penis hit a variety of her sensitive spots, so you’ll need to experiment to find what feels best. And though this allows for some seriously deep penetration, it can be painful for a woman if it’s too rough or fast, so keep things intimate with slow, grinding moves.

Watch and learn:

This one will have you thrusting deep, but the visual you’ll have during the act makes this one saucy position.

Head to the bathroom or bedroom and position yourselves directly in front of the mirror. The woman will stand upright facing the mirror, and the guy will be directly behind her. She can spread her legs slightly or lean over until you’re both in a comfortable position, but the trick is to keep your eyes on the ultra hot visual happening in front of you with each full thrust.

With this position, your hands are also free for manual stimulation or to use a vibrator for a super intense, blended orgasm.

Seated chair:

Girl-on-top gets a much-needed makeover with the seated chair position, making it easier and more intimate than ever.

He’ll sit in a sturdy chair while she straddles him with her legs dangling over either side of the chair. She can use her legs to ride up and down or swirl her hips on his for a sensual grind. Either way, she’ll be able to take him fully as this position provides the perfect angle.

But deep penetration is just one perk of this position; her breasts will be front and center, allowing him a gorgeous view and room to fondle them.

Flatiron:

Doggy allows for deep penetration and some wild fun, but many women can’t handle the constant pressure on the cervix after a few minutes.

Instead of causing her any pain, slip on down to flatiron position to keep things moving without ruining the moment. And for guys on the smaller side, flatiron position gives him a snug fit and helps you fill her up with every grind.

From doggy style position, the woman should lay flat on her stomach, placing a pillow underneath her hips to subtly lift them, and the guy should rest his body on top of hers. It’ll slow things down, but you’ll still feel the deep, filling penetration with every motion.

Side scoop:

There are few things sweeter than a good spooning session, but turning this innocent act into a fun sexual move might top it.

When you’re lying side-by-side, she should bend her knees slightly so he can enter her from behind. You’ll have to go slower, but this angle and tight fit will actually allow him to wedge himself toward her in a way that hits all her feel-good spots.

This spooning sex move will give her constant G-spot stimulation without either of you working up a sweat in this lazy-lovers position.