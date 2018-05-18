Body After Baby: Core [VIDEO]

Fitness instructor Amanda Strong developed a postpartum-friendly workout to reactivate your core. With five exercises, you’ll be able to reestablish the muscular connections your core had pre-baby. Amanda will lead you through simple, yet challenging exercises (all bodyweight), showing you how to properly get into positions. If you feel that you cannot do any of them, then don’t. Respect your body. You’ll get there eventually!

Please get clearance from your care provider before attempting this workout.

