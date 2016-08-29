Blake Shelton Fears for the Upcoming Season of ‘The Voice’

The newest additions to the coach's chairs on this upcoming season of The Voice have got Blake Shelton scared – but in a good way.

"I don't know if we've ever had a shake-up like this," Shelton said during a behind the scenes interview, according to Rare Country. "I have no idea what to expect whatsoever. You've got two incredibly talented people, but they also happen to be these larger-than-life female, dominant personalities, too."

Of course, Shelton is talking about the addition of pop superstar Miley Cyrus and Grammy winner Alicia Keys joining the cast this season. These two rookie coaches might not have a season or two under their belts like veterans Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, but they are certain to give the boys a run for their money.

"I'm a little bit intimidated. I'm afraid," Shelton admitted. "I'm just going to tell you that right now."

This will be the first time in the history of the show that there are two female coaches on the show at one time. To make it even more intimidating for Shelton and Levine, both of these superstar women are already showing fans that they are bringing their competitive spirit.

"I got to say that if I was an artist and got four chairs to turn it would be hard for me not to pick Alicia Keys as my coach, because she's just … she's incredible," said Shelton.

Of course, Shelton's biggest competition might not be his frienemy Adam Levine this season. It might be Miley Cyrus, who also has claim to the country music corner of the world.

"She's going to try to play the Nashville country card on me," Shelton theorizes. "I hope she's not over confident because Nashville's still my corner of this show and if she thinks she's just going to take these artists from me without a fight she's got another thing coming."

Needless to say, this upcoming season of The Voice is going to be interesting. Season 11 premieres September 19 on NBC.