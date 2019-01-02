Arguably The Best 11 Slow Cooker Chili Recipes

Chili is the ultimate comfort food; it’s a hearty, filling food with just the right amount of spice! It’s also incredibly simple to turn this family favorite into a lightened-up meal with a few skinny swaps and, because it’s so easy to throw the ingredients in your slow cooker and let your chili cook itself, you’ll have a delicious supper on the table with minimal work. These skinny slow cooker chili recipes will work for nearly any preference — turkey, chicken, vegetarian, mild, extra spicy — so you’ve got to give them all a try.

1. Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili: This delish (and skinny) chili dish is perfect for those cold winter days or when you’re serving a large group. Click here for the recipe!

2. Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili: The hearty ingredients come together with the mouthwatering Mexican flavor for a chili you won’t be able to resist. This recipe is low-calorie, low-fat and even a good dose of protein, but our favorite part is that it’s a slow cooker recipe. Get the recipe here.

11. Queso Crockpot Chicken Chili with Roasted Corn and Jalapeno: This chili is lots of things: creamy, spicy, full of veggies, full of protein, very filling, queso-y cheesy, better as leftovers, and perfect for chip dippin’. (via Pinch of Yum)

(Photo: Pinch of Yum)

3. Skinny Vegetarian Mexican Chili: This only takes 5 minutes to prep! Using beans to replace meat in this chili pumps up the fiber, and at under 300 calories per serving, you have a little wiggle room for reduced-fat sour cream and reduced-fat Mexican cheese on top! Check it out here.

4. Skinny Taco Chicken Chili: This is super easy slow cooker recipe that makes great leftovers! The flavors in this are absolutely delicious! See the ingredients list here.

5. Slow Cooker Quinoa Chicken Chili: This comforting, hearty dish makes just enough for lunch leftovers for the rest of the week! (via Cook Like a Champion)

(Photo: Cook Like a Champion)

6. Slow Cooker Turkey Chili: This Slow Cooker Turkey Chili is easy to make and it’s healthy too! Lean ground turkey, black beans, and red kidney beans come together for a protein powerhouse. Throw in some veggies for good measure and you’ve got a family favorite. (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

(Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod)

7. Skinny Buffalo Chicken Chili: This Buffalo Chicken Chili is packed full of vegetables that you would generally serve along side any Buffalo chicken dish along with ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. (via The Skinny Fork)

(Photo: The Skinny Fork)

8. Easy Slow Cooker Chipotle Chicken Chili: The beauty behind this gluten-free chili is that the prep time takes only 10 minutes! Throw all the ingredients together, and let the slow cooker do its thing. By the time you get home, your entire house will be filled with the inviting savory aromas of this chili. Let’s dig in! (via Healthy Nibbles and Bits)

(Photo: Healthy Nibbles and Bits)

9. Slow Cooker Turkey Quinoa Chili with Sweet Potatoes and Black Beans: The quinoa in this turkey chili (which does not need to be precooked; simply add it right to the slow cooker with the other ingredients), absorbs some of the liquid from the tomatoes, making each grain extra flavorful and ensuring the chili has lots of body. Black beans keep the chili ultra filling, and the sweet potatoes taste lovely intermixed with the black beans and sultry spices. (via Well Plated)

(Photo: Well Plated)

10. Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili: This mouthwatering vegan chili recipe is full of quinoa, veggies and beans to keep your taste buds happy while still sticking to the vegan lifestyle! (via Gimme Some Oven)