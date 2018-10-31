7 Steps to Achieve Multiple Orgasms

When compared to male orgasms, female orgasms are a completely different beast. Women climax at different times and in different ways, and when the sex is really good, women can even orgasm multiple times in a row.

Not only do orgasms feel good, but they’re also beneficial for your overall health. Science has revealed that touch, pleasure and climaxing can give you a stronger immune system, help you sleep, and even combat mental struggles like depression and anxiety. So, next time things get hot and heavy with your partner, don’t hesitate to shoot for that second or third orgasm.

If you aren’t sure how to orgasm multiple times, or if you could just use some tips and tricks to spice things up, here are seven steps you’ll need to learn.

1. Get in the Right Headspace

The biggest part of the female orgasm actually happens in the woman’s mind. If she’s not in the right emotional place to feel like orgasming, then no amount of foreplay or intercourse is going to get her there.

So, if you want to climax at least once (maybe two or three times), you’ll need to learn to clear your head. Focus on what’s happening at every moment and take deep, cleansing breaths. If you have trouble turning your racing thoughts off during sex, consider practicing meditation beforehand. You can also make the room more conducive to great sex by setting the mood with candles, appropriate lighting, and even some soothing music.

2. Start Slow

No woman has ever rushed into the best orgasm of her life. In fact, the average woman takes at least ten minutes to orgasm, if not twenty minutes or more. Don’t pressure yourself to climax quickly and spend plenty of time focusing on foreplay. Although it might seem slow, it’ll actually give you a more effective (and pleasurable) orgasm.

3. Take the Pressure Off Yourself

Women often worry that they’re taking too long to orgasm, and as a result, they actually slow the process down even more. Dissipate the pressure by reminding yourself that there’s no set amount of time for an orgasm. Your body won’t run on a schedule, no matter how hard you try to make it. Let your partner take their time warming you up, and don’t fret that they’re getting tired of waiting for your climax. A good partner will wait as long as they need to and enjoy the process leading up to your orgasm.

4. Don’t Rely on Penetration Alone

Even after you’ve moved on from foreplay to penetrative intercourse, don’t assume that a female orgasm is a guaranteed thing. Female arousal is largely attributed to erotic touching, so keep up the squeezes and strokes after the initial stages of foreplay have ended. Fingers are actually the best tool for female stimulation, so don’t hesitate to remind your partner of that every now and then.

5. Pay Attention to What Works for Your Body

Every woman’s body is different. You might be able to orgasm in multiple ways, or you might have one technique that gets you off every time. Experiment and learn what works best, then communicate your findings to your partner.

If your body seems to want something it’s not getting during sex, don’t keep that to yourself. Your partner can only be effective if you guide them in the right direction. Make sure you’re both satisfied at the end of your romp by expressing your likes and dislikes.

6. Don’t Rush From One Orgasm to the Next

Although you might be excited to try orgasming multiple times, make sure you give the first orgasm the appreciation it deserves. The more you can enjoy the pleasure, the more prepared you’ll be to launch into the next build-up. If you need to, take a break between each orgasm by kissing or talking to your partner. It’s not a race, so don’t make it one.

7. Masturbate, Either Alone or With Your Partner

Self-masturbation is the best way to find out how your body works. Women are much more likely to orgasm multiple times on their own because they feel comfortable in their own skin, especially if they masturbate often.

Next time you masturbate, take note of what gets you off. Then, let your partner know what they can do to replicate the feeling. It may seem challenging at first, but with some fun experimentation, you can become better at reading each other’s bodies.

Wonderfully, there’s no limit on how many times a woman can orgasm in one setting. If you can achieve one or two orgasms, there no reason you shouldn’t aim for three or four later on. When you hit roadblocks, keep practicing and experimenting. After all, this is one goal both you and your partner can enjoy pursuing every day.