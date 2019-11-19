7 Healthy Eats to Reset Your Body After a Food Binge

Ever find yourself three-quarters of the way through a box of cookies before you realize—gulp—you just ruined your diet plan? We’ve all been there. Binging, whether with greasy foods on a night out or sweets during a night in, can majorly derail your diet; but the most important part is what you do afterwards.

First of all, don’t toss your entire plan just because of a bout of overeating. It can be tempting to scrap your diet after a big slip-up, but honestly, your emotional response (including feelings of guilt) is the most important hurdle to overcome at this moment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Still with us? Good. Then you can get back into gear with these seven foods to reset your diet after a binge… no harm, no foul.

MORE: Exactly What to Eat to Reach Your Weight Loss Goals

Tea

While you may feel filled to the brim, drinking some tea can help. Not only does water in any form help your digestive system move things along, but some teas can actually do more. Peppermint tea can ease all manner of stomach symptoms caused by overeating, including feelings of fullness, notes nutritionist Phyllis Balch.

It’ll help your skin out, too!

Yogurt

According to nutritionists Jessica Levinson and Gina Hassick, yogurt should be your first stop for the day after a big binge. Filled with gut-healthy bacteria that can reduce the inflammation caused by yesterday’s binge, Greek yogurt is a great choice for breakfast following a bout of overeating. Additionally, it’s a much better strategic move than skipping breakfast altogether, as some are prone to do; getting a boost of protein in the AM starts your metabolism off on the right foot to combat your recent binge.

Bananas

Bloated from all the salt that comes with binging a bag (or two) of chips? We’ve been there. Luckily, the potassium in bananas helps counter the effects of too much salt intake (just be sure to hydrate as well!), and can even aid in digestion, says Health contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD.

Kefir

Loaded with helpful probiotics and protein-rich, this yogurt-like drink is a great choice after a binge. Its rich, creamy taste will keep you satiated, but here’s the kicker: consuming 3 servings of low-fat dairy (like kefir!) per day has been shown to aid weight loss better than cutting dairy altogether, according to Jennifer Ventrelle MS, RD, a registered dietitian at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Not a bad habit to pick up the day after a binge!

Asparagus

Low calories plus high nutrients equals our new favorite veggie. Not only is asparagus a delicious way to feel full (and not feel like you’re depriving yourself), but its high-fiber makeup makes it great for your GI tract, as Keri Glassman, R.D. told Today.

Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented tea that can be particularly helpful if your binge included any alcohol, as our weekend ones sometimes do. The Indian Journal of Experimental Biology suggests that kombucha protects liver cells from damaging effects of certain toxins, making it a smart choice after a long night of diet-crashing drinks.

Drinking kombucha can also provide a boost of energy, something that we all could use after a binge leaves us feeling sluggish.

Watermelon

Don’t forget about replenishing vitamins and minerals, as well as re-hydrating, after a binge. Water-rich fruits like watermelon can strike an ideal balance between filling and functional in your diet, note nutritionists Levinson and Hassick. Plus, ingesting light, low-impact foods may be more appealing after you’ve overeaten.