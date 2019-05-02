These 7 Dinner Recipes Are Spot-On Perfect If You’re Dieting

(Photo: Wholefully)

Just because you’re watching what you eat doesn’t mean dinner has to be bland or that you have to keep the same recipes on rotation. Spice up your dinnertime repertoire with these seven delicious recipes that are packed full of nutrients, fiber and protein to keep you satisfied longer, more energized and feeling amazing.

Whether you’re craving a classic stir-fry or Italian comfort food, you’ll love these delicious recipes that substitute healthier ingredients for a diet-friendly twist.

Farro Buddha Bowl with Watercress, Roasted Grapes & Baby Potatoes

This colorful bowl can be made ahead of time and uses all natural, fresh ingredients with generous servings of farro, potato, roasted grapes, a navy bean puree and a bundle of fennel. Add a dash of chia seeds for a filling and healthy dinner that can be served hot or cold and tastes just as good as it looks.

Get the recipe.

Slow Cooker Beef & Broccoli with Quinoa

This slow cooker beef and broccoli recipe contains no MSG and can be served over nutty quinoa. The garlic and red pepper flakes add spice, the broccoli has just enough crunch and the beef is perfectly tender. Use this easy recipe instead of ordering take-out for a guilt-free night in.

Get the recipe.

Colorful Beet Salad with Carrot, Quinoa & Spinach

This healthy salad is packed with iron and has superfoods like carrot, spinach, edamame and avocado. You won’t go to bed hungry, and you can use leftovers for lunch the next day. There is also a vegan and nut-free version of the recipe available.

Get the recipe.

Chicken Avocado Lime Soup

Chicken Avocado Lime Soup is low-carb and healthy—the perfect substitute for Chicken Tortilla Soup! Cilantro, lime and jalapeños give this soup a kick alongside the creamy avocado bites and sweet chunks of tomato.

Get the recipe.

Curried Sweet Potato, Peanut and Black Bean Burgers

If you’re looking for the ultimate healthy comfort food, this flavorful vegetarian burger recipe with an Indian twist will become your go-to. This can be eaten with or without the bun (be mindful of your other carb intake throughout the day and choose wisely), and once the vegetables are sautéed and pureed, you bake until golden brown. This is a hearty burger that won’t crumble like other vegetarian options, and is full of protein and fiber. The Sesame Tahini sauce also adds an over-indulgent flavor you can feel good about.

Get the recipe.

Italian Pulled Pork Ragu

Craving a robust Italian dish? This herb-infused ragu sauce has pulled pork, tomatoes, roasted peppers and is bursting with flavor. Serve over spaghetti squash or zucchini noodles for a low-carb and low-calorie meal.

Get the recipe.

Simple Wintry Salad

Whether you’re eating gluten free, vegan or Paleo, this hearty mix of winter vegetables and fruits will leave you feeling both full and amazing with ingredients containing Vitamin C and minerals like potassium. Sweet persimmons, tart pomegranates and bitter radicchio pack all of the flavors in this delicious salad that uses seasonally appropriate produce.

Get the recipe.

