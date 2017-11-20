50 Greek Yogurt Hacks for Weight Loss

Greek yogurt is an awesome food to help you lose weight. From wholesome snacks to skinny swaps, Greek yogurt has you covered! It’s full of slow-digesting protein, which means you’ll stay full longer, and it’s low in calories. It’s also a great source of vitamins, calcium and probiotics. So how can you incorporate this wonder-food into your daily menu? Women’s Health has 50 ways!

1. Mix Greek yogurt with taco seasoning, salsa, or onion soup mix for a yummy chip dip.

2. Use it in place of sour cream on top of chili, Mexican food or baked potatoes.

3. Combine it with sugar-free Jell-O mix for a sweet, protein-rich treat.

4. Spread it on your sandwiches in place of mayo for less fat and more flavor.

5. Add Greek yogurt to smoothies and shakes for a powder-free protein boost. Try our delicious Brownie Batter Protein Smoothie, made with non-fat Greek yogurt.

6. Add it to mashed potatoes (or mashed cauliflower) for unbelievable creaminess.

7. Dip strawberries in Greek yogurt, and then freeze them for tasty treats. (Bonus points if you drizzle melted dark chocolate over them, too.)

8. For faux chocolate chip cookie dough that will satisfy all of your slumber-party cravings, mix Greek yogurt with peanut butter, maple syrup, vanilla extract and chocolate chips.

9. Use it to cut down on the butter in your recipes. Tip: Instead of using one cup of butter, you can use a quarter-cup of Greek yogurt and a half-cup of butter.

10. Mix together Greek yogurt, fresh-squeezed lime juice, capers, and a pinch of salt and pepper for a quick sauce that goes great on salmon and chicken.

11. Add shredded cheddar cheese and Greek yogurt to hot pasta, along with a little bit of hot pasta water for a quick take on mac and cheese.

12. In recipes, sub out sour cream one-to-one for Greek yogurt.

13. Top your waffles and pancakes with it for a creamy, low-sugar topping. Or mix it with syrup to cut down on the sugar on your plate.

14. Blend it with spices like curry powder or cinnamon, and add a dollop on top of soups for a creamy garnish.

15. Mix it with ranch seasoning powder and a bit of milk for a low-cal take on ranch dressing. Try out our Creamy Greek Dressing for your next salad.

16. Combine it with peanut or almond butter for a protein-rich fruit dip.

17. Spread it onto a wax paper-lined baking sheet, top with cranberries and pumpkin seeds, and freeze until firm. Break apart, and enjoy a healthy Greek yogurt bark.

18. Stir it up with cucumbers, garlic, and dill for an awesome homemade Tzatziki sauce.

19. Use Greek yogurt in recipes in place of oil. If the recipe calls for one cup of oil, use three-quarters of a cup of Greek yogurt.

20. Add it to your milk for soaking overnight oats or muesli. You’ll get extra protein and creaminess.

21. Dish out a dollop of Greek yogurt to cut the spice in any Indian takeout meals.

22. Ditch the cream cheese, and use Greek yogurt (they equate one-to-one) in dessert recipes like this Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip.

23. Flavor up your fish by combining plain Greek yogurt with lemon juice, a touch of olive oil, and minced garlic.

24. Add it to soups for a creamy consistency without all of the fat of heavy cream. Use it one-for-one in recipes.

25. Use it to lend some healthy creaminess to any pasta sauce recipe or jar. Tomato, pesto — it doesn’t matter!

