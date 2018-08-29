5 Key Positions to Help Her Orgasm

When it comes to sex, women can be complicated creatures. According to Psychology Today, only 25 percent of women consistently climax from vaginal intercourse”. The Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy notes that 37 percent of American women required clitoral stimulation to experience an orgasm, and 18 percent of women said they were able to come on vaginal penetration alone. So as you can see, a lot of things have to go right during a sexual encounter in order for women to orgasm.

In the majority of sexual positions, clitoral stimulation simply doesn’t happen—which is why you might want to look into these five orgasm-inducing positions. They’ll help her come faster and harder, and chances are, it’ll significantly improve the experience for both partners.

On the Edge of the Bed (or a Table)

The Position:

In this instance, the woman lies back on a flat surface like the bed or perhaps the kitchen table. Her partner stands in front of her on the ground, then spreads her legs and wraps them around their back. This allows for immediate, deep penetration.

Why It Works:

For most women, orgasming is more about their mental state than their physical one. That’s where this position helps. Not only is it incredibly sexy, but it changes things up a bit and gets her excited. This, coupled with the deep penetration, can help her achieve climax quickly.

Spooning

The Position:

This is where Netflix meets the chill. Start by spooning normally on a couch or bed, then transition into penetration from behind. You can take it rough-and-tough or nice and slow, depending on what you’re both in the mood for.

Why It Works:



There are a couple of reasons this move often leads to female orgasms. First of all, it’s a very emotional position. The woman can be held by her partner as they have sex, leading her to feel comfortable and protected enough to climax. Secondly, it allows for great penetration, which benefits both parties immensely.

Doggy Style

The Position:

In this position, the woman gets on all fours and her partner enters her vagina from behind. Some don’t like it because it’s not as intimate, but if you’re going for stimulation and intensity, it’s one of the best moves you can experiment with.

Why It Works:

There’s a reason so many people label this position as their favorite. It’s a classic, and when done properly, it allows for optimal g-spot pleasure for the woman. Play around with the pressure and intensity of the thrusting until you find what works best for you both, then throw in some clitoral massages for extra stimulation.

» Read More: 8 Ways to Make Doggy Style Even Sexier

Cowgirl

The Position:

This position requires the woman to climb on top of her partner and straddle him, hence the position’s comical name. She essentially rides her partner as he massages her clitoris and thrusts in a steady rhythm.



Why It Works:

In order to climax, most women need excellent clitoris stimulation. The problem with many sex positions is that it’s difficult to massage the clitoris without messing up the rhythm. Fortunately, the cowgirl position allows the partner to massage the woman’s clitoris without slowing down as they thrust. Feel free to spice the move up with spanking, kissing, licking, or whatever else you think might do the trick.

The Up and Over

The Position:

If you’re tired of sticking to missionary but want something that achieves the same sort of intimacy, this position is for you. Place the woman on her back and put a pillow under her bottom to elevate her hips, Then, lift her legs so that they’re placed on your shoulders.

Why It Works:

With the woman’s legs placed on her partner’s shoulders, the thrusting partner can achieve a better rhythm and deeper penetration. Eventually, the woman’s legs may get tired, and it’s okay to lower them. After just a few minutes of the “up and over” position, she’ll be primed and that much closer to achieving orgasm in normal missionary position.

The next time things start to get heated in the bedroom, employ one of these positions to help your woman get where she needs to be. They’re not all that complicated, but the passionate, pleasurable results are almost certain.

