30 Days Of Low-Calorie Snacks

Two healthy snacks a day will keep the “gobble everything in sight” monster away. Go ahead and indulge in these yummy, filling low-calorie snacks when you’re feeling a little hungry, perfect for any day of the month!

1. Half a Grapefruit + Agave Nectar or Honey: One tablespoon of agave or honey and a dash of cinnamon truly transforms this sour fruit!

2. Black Bean, Corn and Avocado Dip: This recipe is simple and delicious and will be a fan favorite with party guests! Try it out here.

3. Cantaloupe + Cottage Cheese: The acidity of the cantaloupe pairs perfectly with the cottage cheese. Plus a quarter of a cantaloupe and four ounces of cottage cheese is still well under 200 calories! Not a fan of cottage cheese? Check out our delicious Cantaloupe Cooler Juice below:

4. Zesty 5-Minute Guacamole: You simply can’t have a healthy snacks list and not include guac. I mean, come on… it’s essential, right? Find our easy recipe here!

21. Almonds + Craisins: Get your omega-3s and antioxidants with this scrumptious combo. Try 2 tablespoons of each and mix together.

22. Watermelon spears: Watermelon will rehydrate you as well as curb that crazy snack appetite! Ninety-two percent of watermelon is water, after all.

23. Oatmeal with Fruit: Served cold or hot with some skim milk or almond milk, this staple snack will hit the spot every time!

24. Fruit + yogurt parfait: Rather than using granola or oats, try a little cooked quinoa like Grecian Delight suggests! (via Grecian Delight)

25. Tuna-Stuffed Tomatoes: It’s as easy as it sounds. Halve the Roma tomatoes and fill them with some tuna chunk light! Or, go a little fancier with this version from the Smoothie Lover. (via Sprouted Fig)

26. Banana Pudding: This delicious pudding is tasty and healthy by swapping cream for tofu! You won’t regret trying this unusual twist. Click here for the recipe.

27. Rice cake + peanut butter: Spread 1½ tablespoons of peanut butter over two rice cakes for a low-cal, filling treat.

28. Roasted edamame: Much like the roasted chickpeas, this edamame is a great crunchy snack. However, these do take some prep time! (via The Kitchn)

29. Cauliflower Pizza Bites: This low-calorie, low-fat recipes uses riced cauliflower, ricotta cheese, oregano, basil, Parmesan cheese and other yummy ingredients for a skinny pizza bites recipe everyone will love. Click here for the recipe.

30. Hard-Boiled Eggs: A hard-boiled egg is a little power pack of protein for around 70 calories. Good luck peeling the shell! Here’s how to do it.

5. Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Banana Bites: Move over frozen grapes! Frozen banana bites dipped in peanut butter and chocolate are here! Find the recipe here or try our Frozen Blueberry Yogurt Bites for another sweet treat.

6. Skinny Mini Banana Bread Muffins: A super easy, super customizable recipe that will have you eating seconds! Want to try this recipe? Click here!

7. Autumn Apple Oat Bars: Loaded with fiber and tons of other nutrition, these brain boosters will make your kids think they’re eating apple pie for breakfast! Check out the recipe here.

8. Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips: The homemade version is so much better, we promise! Plus, they are easy to make. Or if you’re looking to switch them up, try our delicious Baked Zucchini Chips! Click here for the sweet potato chip recipe.

9. Spicy roasted chickpeas: A third of this recipe is only 139 calories! It’s so filling without weighing you down. Click here to see this recipe.

10. Pumpkin seeds: Raw pumpkin seeds have only 160 calories in a quarter cup, and those healthy fats will keep you full. Click here for three awesome roasted pumpkin seed recipes.

11. PB + Fruit Protein Balls: A good PB&J sandwich is so satisfying… when you’re eight. Have the grown-up version with a boost of extra protein. Find our recipe here and discover a fun kid-friendly twist here.

12. Popcorn: Without all the added butter, popcorn can be a super healthy snack. You can always sprinkle a little Parmesan cheese on there! Everything in moderation, ladies.

13. Berries and Cream Popsicle: Your little ones will love the fresh taste of strawberries, raspberries and blackberries combined with their favorite — pudding! You’ll feel good about this dessert too, as one popsicle contains only 74 calories and 2 SmartPoints. Click here for our yummy recipe.

14. Snap Peas + Light Veggie Dip: There are two versions of this dip from Kalyn’s Kitchen. Go with the updated version, which uses Greek yogurt and light sour cream. (via Kalyn’s Kitchen)

15. Healthy Cookie Dough Dip + Graham Crackers: Eat a whole bowl of “dough” and don’t feel guilty or afraid you’re going to get salmonella. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

16. Ants on a Log: You don’t have to be a kindergartener to appreciate this snack. In fact, you may just enjoy it even more now! (via The Cooking Photographer)

17. Zucchini “Sushi” Rolls: Forget the dip! Roll up all your veggies with a hint of apple, a crunch of nuts and a splash of balsamic vinegar for a zingy snack. (via Tales of a Kitchen)

18. Apples + Nutella Yogurt Fruit Dip: This dip contains only two ingredients. You may be able to guess them… (via Sing For Your Supper)

19. String Cheese + Grapes: You can always go back to the basics with a classic cheese and fruit combo. No fussy baking or mixing required!

20. Cucumber Hummus Cups: Need a new way to eat hummus? Here’s your answer: A crisp, pitted cucumber. (via Living Well Kitchen)