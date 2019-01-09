15 Finger Foods For a Girls’ Night In

You’ve done it! You found an evening that you can spend totally kids-free. Call up your girlfriends and grab some wine because it’s finally time for a girls’ night! To help you prepare, we’ve picked out our favorite finger foods that taste great and won’t kill in calories.

1. Turkey Meatball Sliders:

Videos by PopCulture.com

The zesty Italian seasoning and fresh basil leaves give these sliders irresistible flavor and a crunchy exterior that you will absolutely love. The best part yet is that you can make them in about 30 minutes! Click here for the recipe.

2. Skinny Buffalo Chicken Bites:

After you’ve prepped shredded chicken, something we recommend you always keep on hand, this recipe takes about 10 minutes to whip together. You can vary the amount of hot sauce you use to make them perfect for you and your guests. To get the recipe, click here.

3. Watermelon, Feta and Mint Salad:

The blend of unique flavors makes this dish wildly popular. It doesn’t hurt that it’s low-cal and low-carb, meaning you can feel guilt-free when you pile it on your plate. Check out the recipe here!

4. Copycat Cosmic Brownies:

Go back to your childhood with these surprisingly healthy Cosmic Brownie knock-offs. While they look super sugary and fatty, in truth they’re only 142 calories per serving, with only 7 grams of fat. The girls will be clamoring for seconds when they see you put this dish on the table! Get the recipe here.

5. S’more Fluff:

This whipped yummy concoction will make your guests’ eyes widen in curiosity. The cloud-like substance tastes creamy and rich, satisfying your every craving. Find the recipe here!

6. Sweet Potato Skins:

(Photo: Girl Makes Food)

These sweet potato skins are like a healthy junk food. They taste like you should be avoiding them but have tons of healthy nutrients! See the recipe here.

7. Skinny Piña Colada Cupcakes:

If you like piña coladas… then you’ll love these cupcakes! Click here for the recipe.



8. Easy Spinach and Artichoke Phyllo Bites:

Using ready-made Phyllo cups makes this party appetizer a breeze, and the filling couldn’t be more drool-worthy! This recipe boasts a simple mix of spinach, artichokes, sour cream and cheese, with just a touch of cayenne pepper to give it a kick! Click here for more info.

9. Baked Zucchini Chips:

Your guests will love snacking on this healthy appetizer! Not only is it a great way to get in your veggies for the day, but it’s a great snack to keep you from eating an entire bag of potato chips! Click here for our skinny recipe.

5. Skinny Mozzarella Bites:

You may as well go ahead and make two batches of these, because just one tray isn’t going to cut it! They are so delicious and make for the perfect party appetizer. Click here for the nutrition info.

6. Skinny Mac and Cheese Muffins:

This fun approach to macaroni and cheese is great for your girls’ night. It’s enough food to keep your friends full without having to prepare an entire meal for them. Click here to get step-by-step instructions.

7. Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Banana Bites:

This is a sweet treat the ladies will love, and your kids will go crazy for leftovers (if there are any)! This is the sort of dessert that it’s okay to have a few of. Click here for the recipe.

8. Spicy Roasted Chickpeas:

Ready to spice up your evening? These chickpeas are very simple to make and will really add a kick to your party spread! Put a bowl of these on the table for some healthy and spicy snacking. Click here to see how they’re made.

9. Cauliflower Pizza Bites:

This is one of our favorite appetizers to date! The combination of pizza flavoring and low-calories makes this dish a must-have at any girls’ night! Check out the recipe here.

10. Baked Broccoli Tots:

The girls will appreciate this healthy spin on an American favorite. The tots are under 130 calories per serving, making them a healthy hit at every party! Click here to see more nutrition information.