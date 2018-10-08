11 DIY Energy Drinks

When you need a mid-day jolt or morning pick-me-up and java is not your jive, you may find yourself looking to grab one of the many energy drinks lining store shelves and gas station coolers. They all boast instant energy, and let’s face it, with mom’s busy life and the constant tug in a million directions, an instant zap of energy is a welcomed idea.

The flip side of these pre-made energy drinks is that they can be loaded with excess sugar, artificial sweetener, and ingredients that may make give you a short-term sense of supermom energy that makes you feel like you can leap tall buildings with a toddler in tow, but leave you feeling a sudden crash that makes you want to curl in the fetal position using your cape as a blankie. These alternative energy drinks offer more nutritious solutions to boosting that pep in your step, without a load of artificial ingredients or the threat of a nap crash during mid-day mayhem. Even better, you can keep these ingredients on hand to get that instant energy fix anytime.

4. Electrolyte Energy Drink: After a rigorous workout or heavy activity in the warm weather, electrolyte replacement can be a necessary thing. Before reaching for those colorful sports drinks, mix together these few ingredients for a natural electrolyte refuel. (via Beach Ready Now)

5. Good Morning Sunshine Smoothie: The name speaks for itself. Give up grouchy mama and let the sunshine in with this smoothie that offers antioxidants and nutrients sure to turn your frown upside down and get you ready to face the day energized.

7. Chia Seed and Kombucha Energy Drink: You have likely seen a version of this in health food stores with a hefty price tag. The is loaded with energy-boostingingredients, but making it yourself can offer you a less expensive alternative with the option to make enough to last for days! (via Health Essentialists)

8. Coconut Juice Energy Drink: Simple to prepare – just include your favorite juice for an easy way to stay hydrated and energized using the natural benefits of coconut water. This is an especially great energy drink during long endurance based workouts or simply to reboot. (via Loving the Bike)

11. Bright ‘n’ Early Electrolyte Drink: Containing lemon, orange, and a little natural sweetener to taste, this is a great refreshing energy drink to start your day with and make in batches to have for a quick and rejuvenating grab-and-go energy drink.(via Everyday Roots)

