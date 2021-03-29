10 Food Habits Wrecking Your Metabolism

You know it’s happening. You’re gaining weight the older you get, your metabolism is slowing down, and you just can’t find out how to press pause and get it back under control. According to Prevention, on average a woman gains 1.5 pounds a year throughout her adult life.That can add up to 40+ pounds by age 50. Lucky for you, Fitbie shared findings from two researchers who created some great metabolism boosting food rules.

1. You Don’t Eat Enough:

Videos by PopCulture.com

You need to cut calories to lose weight, but it’s important not to overdo it. Going too low delivers a double whammy to your metabolism. When you eat less than you need for basic biological function (about 1,200 calories for most women), your body throws the brakes on your metabolism. It also begins to break down precious, calorie-burning muscle tissue for energy, says Benardot.

“Eat just enough so you’re not hungry—a 150-calorie snack midmorning and midafternoon between three meals (about 430 calories each) will keep your metabolism humming.”

By eating a meal every 3 to 4 hours, you’ll stay satisfied and keep from overeating later in the day.

2. You Avoid Caffeine:

Caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant, so your daily java jolts can rev your metabolism 5 to 8%—about 98 to 174 calories a day. A cup of brewed tea can raise your metabolism by 12%, according to one Japanese study. Researchers believe the antioxidant catechins in tea provide the boost.

Get our favorite tea brands to start your day off right by clicking here!

3. Your Carbs are White:

Boost your fiber intake by switching to whole wheat bread, pasta, and eating more fruits and vegetables. Research shows that some fiber can rev your fat burn by as much as 30%. Studies find that women who eat the most fiber gain the least weight over time. Aim for about 25 g a day—the amount in about three servings each of fruits and vegetables.

4. Your Water is Room Temperature:

German researchers found that drinking 6 cups of cold water a day (that’s 48 ounces) can raise resting metabolism by about 50 calories daily—enough to shed 5 pounds in a year. The increase may come from the work it takes to heat the water to body temperature.

5. Your Food is Covered with Pesticides:

Canadian researchers report that dieters with the most organochlorines (pollutants from pesticides, which are stored in fat cells) experience a greater than normal dip in metabolism as they lose weight, perhaps because the toxins interfere with the energy-burning process. Other research hints that pesticides can trigger weight gain. Always choose organic when buying peaches, apples, bell peppers, celery, nectarines, strawberries, cherries, lettuce, imported grapes, and pears; non-organic versions tend to have the highest levels of pesticides.

Want to get the rest of these metabolism mistakes? Click here to be taken to the original story on Fitbie.

Original Source.