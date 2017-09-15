Watch the World’s Oldest Male Bodybuilder Destroy His Workout

Looking for an excuse to skip your workout? Don’t look for sympathy in Jim Arrington, who has just been named the world’s oldest professional bodybuilder by Guiness World Records.

At 85 years old, Arrington has been bodybuilding since 1947, when he was 15 and just trying to impress the ladies. He’d had a sickly childhood and couldn’t run more than 15 yards without wheezing, so he told himself exercise was the way to keep him healthy while also making him popular with the opposite sex.

“I decided that I was interested in girls around this time, and working out would be helpful in that department!” he told PEOPLE.

Since then, he has won 16 professional bodybuilding competitions and participated in over 60 throughout the course of his lifetime. He’s still active in competitions today, although at his age the pool of competitors in the 70 and older age group is starting to dwindle. Most of the time he’s alone on stage and his winnings consist of getting his $200 entry fee back.

“Unless someone else older than me comes along, I’m sweeping the competition,” he joked. “I have small bones and I would never be able to put on the size to become Mr. America, so I guess my strategy was to outline and outweigh everybody by waiting until everybody grew up or died!”

The Venice, California grandfather says while his workout routine isn’t as intense as it used to be, we’d say he’s still kicking butt in that department.

“I usually exercise two to three times a week for about an hour, and it’s a full body workout,” he said. “But it’s not a whole lot of weight — I am 85, so I can’t lift the same as when I was a young buck!”

Arrington encourages anyone thinking about getting involved in bodybuilding to stop thinking about it and just do it.

“Everyone always says there’s something they have to work on a little more, and they say they aren’t ready yet, they tell themselves they’ll compete later,” he said. “You can’t look at it that way, you need the experience — you just have to do it.”

