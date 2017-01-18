What is Aloe Vera Juice and Should We Drink It?

Everyone knows that aloe vera gel can be used topically to help relieve sunburn after a long day of playing in the sun. Properties in aloe vera have also been known to help treat psoriasis and calm intestinal disorders like Crohn’s disease and Irritable Bowel Syndrome. The effects of aloe vera juice, however, are not as widely known.

Aloe vera juice, which is made by blending a few teaspoons of aloe vera gel found from the green outer leaf of the aloe vera plant with a cup of citrus-based juice, is said to have internal healing qualities that can do the following:

Act as an anti-inflammatory

Improve the functioning of the pancreas, which can lead to adjustments of insulin dosage

Help with digestive problems

However, too much of a good thing could be problematic. According to WebMD, aloe vera juice was used in laxatives for years until taken off the shelves in 2002 by the FDA due to insufficient information regarding its safety. Clearly, there are both advantages and disadvantages to this mystery juice.

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Science, a two-year study conducted by the National Toxicology Program found that aloe vera juice contained carcinogenic properties when tested on rats, forming tumors in their intestines. The important thing to remember in this case is that not enough human research has been conducted to prove these allegedly dangerous side effects.

To form a fully unbiased opinion on aloe vera juice, it would be best to wait for more human research to be conducted. As of now, the aloe vera plant is a wonderful cure for burns and abrasions, but the ambiguity surrounding its juice, leads one to believe that it is best to hold off on drinking it regularly. Instead, check out some these healthy drinks that can help you lose weight.