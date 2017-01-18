What Exactly IS Cellulite?

The internet is littered with fitness workouts and tips on how to get rid of cellulite, but what really is that ugly cottage cheese-like stuff on your butt and thighs? The answer is simple: it’s just normal fat beneath the skin. According to WebMD, it appears to be bumpy because it pushes against connective tissue, causing the skin above it to pucker. It isn’t harmful to your health, but many people try and get rid of it because it’s so ugly.

Cellulite doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re overweight; thin people get cellulite, too. However, the more weight you lose, the more reduced your cellulite will appear. It can also be more visible if you eat a poor diet, follow fad diets, have a slow metabolism, don’t exercise enough, or don’t drink enough water. It could even have to do with the color of your skin! Cellulite is less noticeable in darker skin tones.

The bad news is that cellulite is more common in women than men because we are more likely to have the particular types of fat and connective tissue that cellulite is associated with. There is no exact cause of cellulite, but popular theories include that it could have something to do with hormonal factors, genetics, your diet, your lifestyle factors and even clothing that limits your blood flow.

There is no scientific evidence that any surgery can effectively remove cellulite. Instead, you should exercise to reduce its appearance. Not only will you be more satisfied with your body image, but you’ll feel great, too!