This Summer’s Top Picnic Picks!

It’s summer time and that means your family will want to spend as much time outside as possible! Before you head out, you’ll need to pack a lunch, and we know that you want to make it as healthy as possible. A few of our recommendations would be the Simple Egg Salad or Turkey Wrap with Apples and Brie and Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies; however, there are plenty more to choose from in our recipe index. To make sure that your picnic runs smoothly, we’ve also done a roundup of our favorite picnic products. So gather up the family, gather up the food and get going to your picnic destination today!

Plastic-Free BBQ Picnic Pack: Picnics and barbecues often mean paper plates and disposable silverware, but that isn’t the best for our environment. Next time you’re packing for a picnic, include one of these and Mother Nature will thank you!

Hummus and Crackers Ready-To-Eat-Meal: Whether it’s your lunch break or a sunny weekend, now you can have a picnic anytime with this yummy ready-to-go meal!

Snappy Trails Picnic Blanket: Picnics just got even easier with this light weight and portable blanket! It even has a water resistant lining so not even the morning dew can stop you!

Perpetual Picnic Plate Set: With these fun picnic themed reusable plates, every meal can be a picnic! Even if you can’t go outside, you can still throw a blanket down in the living room for a fun lunch with the kids!

Cookout Crusader Portable Grill: Nothing says summer more than the smell of grilling meat! Now you can have that for any outing with this compact and portable grill.

Ladybirds of a Feather Earrings: You can be the life of the party at the next barbecue with these fun, festive earrings!

Sip, Sip, Hooray! Straws: Add some fun to your picnic with these colorful straws! They are sure to make even water feel like a good time!

Ants Go Marching One by One-Piece in Red: Next time you’re packing up for a picnic at the beach or pool, include this cute one-piece bathing suit to pump up the party!

Picnic Backpack: This backpack is a secure single strap that is ideal for a long trek to the perfect picnic spot. It includes a dining set for two and the the interior is insulated to keep you food (and wine) chilled!

Flavor Infuser Water Bottle: Water can get a little boring, and when you put time into a nice picnic lunch, you want something tasty and healthy to go along with it. Try out different fruits in this bottle until you find the one you like best! If you need some suggestions, look into Skinny Mom’s favorite detox waters!

Bamboo Wine Table: If you’re looking to create the perfect romantic picnic, this is a must have! A convenient table for your favorite thing: Wine! It even has special holes in it to keep your glass from spilling.

Wine Sack: Now that you’ve got that great wine table, you need a way to get your wine there! This bag, conveniently disguised as a purse, is a great way to do it!

Pocket Utensil Set: If you like to hike or camp, this a great tool to bring along! It’s small and compact so you don’t need to worry about another thing to lug around!

Outdoor Fondue Pot: While a pot full of melted cheese isn’t exactly Skinny Mom approved, this would still be an awesome idea to have at your next barbecue to please all of your guests!

‘Central Park’ Outdoor & Cooler Bag: This light-weight and portable blanket is great for any outside gathering, especially if you’ve got a baby! The detachable insulated bag is perfect for keeping water bottles and snacks cold for on-the-go fun!

Wicker Picnic Basket: This classic picnic basket is great for a weekend afternoon at the park! It is easy to organize and has a detachable wine holder.

Red Metro Picnic Basket: This basket is lightweight and insulated so it is ideal for your picnic! It also features an adjustable drawstring top to ensure you food stays covered!

10-Piece Cheese Board Set: If wine and cheese is on the menu, then you’ll want to include this board in your basket! It includes stainless steel tools and a ceramic bowl as well as magnetic strips to hold your utensils while they aren’t in use.

Square Food Cover: Available in 3 different sizes, this food cover is a great way to keep your food pest-free when you take a break to toss the frisbee or play on the swing set!

So get your family together and head out for an outdoor adventure. With Mother Nature providing such beautiful sun-filled days and our perfect picnic options, there’s no more excuses for hiding indoors!