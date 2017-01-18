This 10-Second Hair Test Will Tell You if Your Hair is Healthy

Think your hair is healthy? Take this 10-second test to find out!

Simply pluck a clean strand and place it in a glass of water. If the hair floats, you’re golden. If it sinks, you might be dealing with “high porosity” issues. That means that water is able to push its way through the cuticle, which leads to frizzy hair and quickly fading color.

If you’re in the sinking boat, try using a weekly hydrating mask with amino and fatty lipids. They strengthen your hair’s outer layers, keeping it silky smooth and vivid.

