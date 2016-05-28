There’s a New Royal Baby on the Way!

(Photo: Getty / Elisabetta Villa)

There's going to be a pitter-patter of feet in Belgium's royal family soon!

The country's Prince Amedeo and wife Elisabetta Maria Von Wolkenstein Rosboch are expecting their first child later this spring, the royal palace confirms to PEOPLE.

The Belgian media speculates Von Wolkenstein Rosboch is due sometime in May.

The couple wed in an elegant Italian wedding in July 2014 after meeting as subtends in London. They've been living outside the spotlight, including New York City, where they lived while Amedeo earned his MBA at Columbia University.

Amedeo is the oldest son of Princess Astrid and the first grandchild of former King Albert II and Queen Paola. The baby-to-be will become the seventh rank of succession, but is said to not hold the title of "prince" or "princess."

Congrats to the growing family!