‘Teen Mom 3’ Star Mackenzie McKee Shows off Toned Post-Baby Body

Happy Sunday 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 @joshmckee28 A photo posted by Mackenzie (Douthit) Mckee (@mackenzietaymckee) on Oct 16, 2016 at 1:00pm PDT

Teen Mom 3‘s Mackenzie McKee gave birth two months ago and already looks ready to get back to body building competitions.

The mother of three shared a picture of her toned post-baby body on Instagram next to a picture from when she was pregnant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Two months PP today,” the reality star captioned the side-by-side photos.

Two months PP today… Follow me on snapchat to see my daily meals and workouts. 💎 #kenziedouthit94 A photo posted by Mackenzie (Douthit) Mckee (@mackenzietaymckee) on Oct 14, 2016 at 11:46am PDT

She gave birth to son Broncs in August. He spent a month in the hospital due to health complications. During that time his big sibings, Gannon and Jaxie, went to visit him with their dad, Josh McKee, In Touch reports.

It’s good to see the mama doing so well now that she has all three of her little ones home with her!