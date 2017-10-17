This Mom’s Controversial Workout Inside Target Has the Internet Divided

Fit mom Sia Cooper finds any place to work out. The beach, airport, her bed or backyard are easily transformed into a fitness space, as evidenced on her Instagram profile, but a recent public sweat session has caught some major flak.

The personal trainer and mom of two was doing some shopping in Target when inspiration struck, so she recorded a quick video performing squats, lunges, inner thigh lifts, toe taps and more, all while pushing her 17-month-old down the store aisles.

When Cooper shared the video on her Instagram, the 28-year-old received overwhelmingly positive feedback (though her followers are certainly used to her impromptu public workouts).

Getting it done in @Target because it’s only the most magic place in the entire world (besides Disney world). So if you saw a weirdo working out in Target today-yup that was me! Who needs a friggin’ gym.🤷🏽‍♀️ A post shared by SIA COOPER (@diaryofafitmommyofficial) on Oct 2, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

“Getting it done in @Target because it’s only the most magic place in the entire world (besides Disney World). So if you saw a weirdo working out in Target today – yup that was me! Who needs a friggin’ gym,” she captioned the clip.

Her followers loved the snap and offered up their own tales of doing similar quick moves while multitasking.

“Last night at Kohl’s, I was carrying my 7 year old daughter on my back doing lunges through the store,” one follower wrote. Another added, “I’m guilty of getting caught doing stuff like that in public.”

But a couple of weeks later, SELF re-posted her video to its Instagram account with the caption “OMG we’d totally do this in Target,” and it received a vastly different reaction.

“Couldn’t one just shop quickly and then go home and do this so this poor child doesn’t have to sit in a sorry shopping cart while her Mom gets healthy? This is really stupid,” one unimpressed follower wrote.

“This is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen!!,” another commented. “Target is a sacred place of awesomeness!! Don’t make me feel bad for roaming the aisles while snacking on cheese doodles!!”

One person described Cooper as a “lunatic” and another shamed her for “obstructing the aisles.”

But in the fit mom’s defense, the superstore’s aisle looked pretty empty and even she admits it was all meant to be a lighthearted, fun post.

“I was shocked and in disbelief that people could have such a hateful opinion over something that wasn’t serious to begin,” Cooper told Us Weekly. “People completely took something fun and trashed it like they always do.”

Cooper is no stranger to online trolls after being criticized for her six-pack abs while pregnant with her youngest daughter. Still, she isn’t taking their shade to heart.

“People are either bored with their lives or unhappy with themselves to pick apart every little thing that they see on social media,” she said. “People will make their own excuses for not making the time to work out, even though I give them creative ways to do so. It might not be their cup of tea, but no reason to bash it.”