We Can’t Get Enough of This Super Fit Instagram Star’s Best Ab-Sculpting Tips
If you don't follow the Barefoot Blonde, it's time you look her up. This super fit mom of two is fitspo goals to the max — her picture-perfect Instagram feed set to the backdrop of beautiful Hawaii landscapes doesn't hurt, either.
Amber Fillerup Clark, the name behind the Barefoot Blonde, recently shared her best fitness tips with PEOPLE — including how she got those incredible abs after having two kids.
Read on to discover her killer workout!
Fillerup Clark says that to lose the initial baby weight, she hired a personal trainer for three months, then turned to Kayla Itsines Bikini Body Guide.
"Having a personal trainer for three months helped me lose all my baby weight and toned me up and prepped my body," she says. "Now that I'm doing BBG, I feel like I'm at a point where I'm fit, and I don't totally struggle throughout the workouts."
The blogger does Itsines' BBG workouts on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays, she does a mix of cardio and ab work. Her cardio is usually a HIIT treadmill workout, while her ab work usually consists of 300 reps of various ab exercises (read: lower-body crunches, regular crunches, bicycles and medicine ball side twists).
"I try to do variations," she said. "I have 15 go-to ab exercises, and I usually pick five and do 50 to 100 of each."
Fillerup Clark's workouts aren't the only things keeping her active — having a 2-and-a-half-year-old and a 14-month-old will do that to you, too.
"With kids, I'm so busy during the day, whether it's running around with them or playing at the beach," she says. "Since I'm so busy with my kids, I don't feel the need to be on a strict diet. To lose my baby weight initially, I did a no-carb, no-sugar diet for two months, but once I lost it I'm kind of maintaining. I eat a lot of soups, I eat acai bowls in the morning, I eat lots of fruit, and we love to have healthy snacks around the house because we're big snackers."prevnext
Fillerup Clark says the only person you should aim to please when it comes to your health and fitness levels is yourself.
"It's hard because you can't win," she says. "I'll get comments that say my hips are too big, and then on the same photo someone will say I'm too skinny. I just want to look back and know no matter what phase, whether I just had a baby and I have 30 lbs. of baby weight to lose, I want to look back and know that I was enjoying myself and my body at whatever stage it was. I've learned to be okay with my body, however it is, and if some people think it's too skinny or too big, that's fine — as long as I feel good about it."
We love The Barefoot Blonde's healthy attitude toward self acceptance! Share your thoughts in the comments below.