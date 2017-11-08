We Can’t Get Enough of This Super Fit Instagram Star’s Best Ab-Sculpting Tips

(Photo: Instagram / @amberfillerup) If you don't follow the Barefoot Blonde, it's time you look her up. This super fit mom of two is fitspo goals to the max — her picture-perfect Instagram feed set to the backdrop of beautiful Hawaii landscapes doesn't hurt, either. Amber Fillerup Clark, the name behind the Barefoot Blonde, recently shared her best fitness tips with PEOPLE — including how she got those incredible abs after having two kids. Read on to discover her killer workout!

​ Pit stop for ?????? A photo posted by AMBER FILLERUP CLARK (@amberfillerup) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:16am PST The blogger does Itsines' BBG workouts on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays, she does a mix of cardio and ab work. Her cardio is usually a HIIT treadmill workout, while her ab work usually consists of 300 reps of various ab exercises (read: lower-body crunches, regular crunches, bicycles and medicine ball side twists). "I try to do variations," she said. "I have 15 go-to ab exercises, and I usually pick five and do 50 to 100 of each."

​ Matching bikinis ❤️ A photo posted by AMBER FILLERUP CLARK (@amberfillerup) on Dec 11, 2016 at 7:30pm PST Fillerup Clark's workouts aren't the only things keeping her active — having a 2-and-a-half-year-old and a 14-month-old will do that to you, too. "With kids, I'm so busy during the day, whether it's running around with them or playing at the beach," she says. "Since I'm so busy with my kids, I don't feel the need to be on a strict diet. To lose my baby weight initially, I did a no-carb, no-sugar diet for two months, but once I lost it I'm kind of maintaining. I eat a lot of soups, I eat acai bowls in the morning, I eat lots of fruit, and we love to have healthy snacks around the house because we're big snackers."