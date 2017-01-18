Sugar Connection: How Your Diet Could Be Causing Your Yeast Infection

Yeast infections are uncomfortable, awkward, and way too easy to contract! All those home cures you have tried out may work when it comes to treating those infections, but maybe it’s time to look into some preventative options. Studies have revealed that what we eat can affect how frequently we contract yeast infections. We aren’t the only ones addicted to sugar – yeast is too! Consuming too much sugar causes our blood sugar levels to spike and causes those dreaded infections. By simply eliminating certain foods from your table, you may be able to finally get this problem under control!

No simple sugars: This means that you’ve got to ditch more than just the candy and sweets! Even something as seemingly healthy as fruits or juices can cause your blood sugar to spike out of control. Especially if you are treating yourself to a big bowl of fruit salad in the morning. Eating a breakfast filled with even natural sugar can attract yeast from miles away. In addition to that, our morning cup of joe also kicks yeast into gear. Put caffeine and sugar together, you are in for a killer combo. So pace yourself with the sugar, and make sure you are eating a balanced diet (via You Beauty).

Watch those carbs: Carb-heavy foods like fruit juice, canned fruit, items that contain corn syrup, table sugar, and (we hate to break it to you) alcohol are magnets for yeast. Take a minute and glance through your weekly menu – you will be shocked by how much of your food contains these ingredients! Awareness is key, though, so just take a couple extra minutes in the grocery store and look at the nutrition label (via Livestrong.com).

Cut out white flour: White flour contains a good deal of simple sugars, so do your best to eliminate these from your diet. White breads and pasta are stocked full of white flour, so invest in some whole grain or whole wheat options instead. They are much more nutritious, and a lot less likely to attract yeast. White flour has no nutritional value for you anyway, so you are actually doing you and your family a favor by ditching it! (via Livestrong.com).

Avoid starchy foods: Cooked starches that we take for granted in our diet, such as bread, potatoes, cookies and pasta, provide a tantalizing meal that yeast can’t resist. Yeast infections positively feed on the sugar in starchy foods, so do your best to eliminate as much of them from your diet as you can, unless they are whole grain options in the case of bread and pasta (via The Living Foods Institute).

Now that you know what not to eat, here are a few things you can add to your diet to keep help yeast at bay.

Eat Yogurt: Yogurt contains probiotics that are thought to prevent yeast infections. With all those great flavors out there, who could resist a daily dose of protection? (via David L. Katz, MD).

Take an Acidophilus supplement: It is commonly believed that probiotics (or “friendly bacteria”) are a great way to ward off an unwanted yeast infection. Acidophilus has been one of the most successful supplements to date, so why not give it a shot? (via David L. Katz, MD).

Add some garlic: Garlic contains anti fungal properties that can be incredibly helpful when it comes to treating acute and chronic yeast infections. Plus, garlic adds so much flavor to your food, you can go a little crazy with it! (via Livestrong.com)

Add some complex carbs: Complex carbs, which can be found in whole wheat bread, brown rice, and veggies, go a long way in getting your body the nutritious fuel it needs without introducing a ton of sugar into your system (via Livestrong.com).

Contracting a yeast infection is an experience that no one wants to repeat, so make sure that you introduce these helpful tips into your diet to ward off that unwanted visitor!