Should We Take Diet Advice From Babies?

We want our children to have the very best. We give them so much of our time and efforts that we often forget to do the same for ourselves. Genevieve Shaw Brown, writer for ABC News, shared her revelation on the foods we feed our children and what we should be feeding ourselves.

About a month ago, I found myself up at 5 a.m., preparing meals for my 1-year-old before everyone awoke and I left for work. Sweet potato in the oven. Couscous on the stove top. Dicing the store-bought rotisserie chicken into pieces friendly for tiny fingers. Then I moved onto breakfast. Scrambled eggs, toast and yogurt.

I’m no chef, but it occurred to me that this food looked pretty good. I laughed to myself, realizing I wouldn’t be eating any of it. I never eat breakfast, generally grab a grilled chicken wrap from the ABC cafeteria for lunch and get takeout frequently for dinner.

Isn’t it funny that I spent so much time planning well-balanced, healthy meals for my baby and never gave a second thought to what I was eating? Or when for that matter? I would never allow one of my kids to skip breakfast — never. And yet I did it every day.

And so I got to thinking about going on a baby — or more specifically, my baby’s — diet. Three meals plus one snack each day. What would happen if I just ate exactly what I was feeding my one-year-old? Larger portions, of course, and please hold the two bottles of almond milk per day that he drinks. But I’ll keep my coffee.

At the same time I was about to embark on my experiment, I got a pitch for a story from a nutritionist for — you guessed it — The Baby Diet. Turns out I wasn’t the only one thinking the tiniest among us might hold the key to eating better. New York-based nutritionist Nicolette Pace said babies have a natural rhythm when it comes to eating that we as adults lose at some point as we grow.

“We need to look to our babies for the answers,” she said.

Pace points out that we used to be a 9-to-5 workday society. “Now,” she said, “it’s more like 5 to 9. We prioritize everything above eating. But our babies — if they’re hungry we’ll move hell and high water to make sure they’re fed.”

But as adults, she added, we rarely do the same for ourselves.

