Share the Love: 22 Desserts Perfect for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is coming up and it’s time to spoil and be spoiled! Whether you are planning to have family over or just want to provide your family with some “sweet” suggestions for yourself, we have you covered! Here are 22 drool-worthy desserts that won’t destroy your diet. Now, that’s something mama would approve!

S’more Fluff: Chocolate, creamy, marshmallow with graham cracker…it couldn’t get it any better. Wait – it does! It’s a s’more without a fire, and it’s only 142 calories per serving. Moms and guests will be screaming for s’more!

Coffee Cream Brownie Bites: Delicious, rich, and sweet yet still made with whole ingredients like dates, cashews, and almonds make this a perfect bite sized dessert that is worthy of serving in bed…or in front of the TV, packed in a sweet gift box, at brunch, after lunch. Really, you can’t go wrong where these brownie bites are involved. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

Strawberry Kiwi Pavolas: Light and airy texture, served with fruit makes for a perfect celebratory breakfast for mom or simply a sweet treat to savor. (via Skinny Taste)

Chocolate Stuffed Raspberries: This simple, elegant, yet packed with a sweet splurge dessert bites are a perfect alternative to a boxed chocolate gift and would also serve as a beautiful addition to any brunch spread or dessert table. (via She Knows)

Double Chocolate Cupcakes with Strawberry Cream Cheese Frosting: The title of this cupcake concoction pretty much speaks for itself. What can we add, except that fresh strawberry puree makes this an even more irresistible Mother’s Day option for optimal chances in winning mom over. (via Bright Eyed Baker)

Four Minute Coconut Macaroons: If you’re in a pinch for time or had a baking failure trying to wow mom over, then this simple, yet delicious recipe is here to the rescue. In less time than it takes to make mom a homemade card, you can whip up this treat. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

Skinny Strawberry Pie: A refreshing and sweet treat perfect for warmer May weather and the celebration of mommy hood, this recipe is easy to prepare and will also only require a handful of grocery store pick-ups to prepare.

Chocolate Raspberry Fudge Bites: Toss store bought boxed sweet treats this year and show mom your love with these rich and delicious bites of fudge packed with sinful taste, fudgy goodness, and a homemade appreciation for mom. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

Skinny Apple Cobbler: This is a great dessert to serve after a heavy lunch or dinner because it packs the perfect sweet punch, without the heavy dessert after effect. If you want to make it a bit more rich, add a scoop of frozen yogurt. (via Skinny Taste)

Raspberry Lemonade Cake: Sometimes a cake is simply in order. Celebrating mom seems like the perfect excuse for cake, but don’t feel guilty, this cake is light in texture and guilt.

Flourless Brownies: This rich recipe made with zero flour will have you winning brownie points with mom for sure. What she doesn’t have to know, the secret ingredient is black beans! Protein + chocolate goodness = perfection. (via Skinny Taste)

No Bake Biscoff Pie: If baking isn’t really your thing, no one has to know. This no-bake Biscoff pie will be a crowd-pleaser and is a no-fail way to serve dessert without disaster.

Skinny Pink Champagne Cupcakes: These scream, we love you mom! Seriously – pink, champagne, delicious cakes in individual portion size perfection speaks for itself. (via Skinny Fork)

Skinny Banana Cupcakes: Need a Mother’s Day treat to take on the go? These scrumptious cupcakes have you covered. Sweetened with applesauce, bananas and a light whipped topping, they make a delicious guilt-free treat. (via Dashing Dish)

Skinny Pina Colada Cake: A cocktail-worthy celebration deserves a cocktail inspired cake and this pina colada cake screams celebration. Serve it to mom poolside on the patio with her favorite magazine and make Mother’s Day a getaway with every bite.

Skinny Funfetti Cake Batter Dip: If you are hosting a mom’s day celebration or attending a soiree celebrating mom, this dip is a perfect addition with its cheery appearance and scrumptious taste. (via The Skinny Fork)

Roasted Berry and Honey Yogurt Popsicles: If you have an outdoor celebration planned, these popsicles are a perfect addition. (via Cookie and Kate)

Strawberry Cool Whip Cookies: This is a great make-ahead option if you need to whip something up and be sure you have it on hand for spoiling mom on her special day.

Skinny Funfetti Cheesecake: Another colorful way to add some festivity to the dessert table. This funfetti cheesecake is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for moms, kids, and all involved in celebrating mommy. (via The Skinny Fork)

Oreo Mudslide Ice Cream Cake: You would pay big bucks for a similar ice cream cake from a specialty store – and also pay big in the calorie counting department. Put together this frozen cake for a fraction of the cost and calories and fancy everyone with the flavor. (via Dashing Dish)

Lemon Coconut Cake: If you prepared this over Easter, then you know it is a crowd pleaser. If you didn’t get the chance, here is your opportunity to wow mom with this citrus inspired light and fluffy skinny cake.

Frozen Peanut Butter Banana Cream Pie: Another dish where the name speaks for itself. We probably had you at peanut butter, but it only gets better with the banana cream pie addition. Nothing simple about this delicacy, except for the easy preparation. (via Dashing Dish)