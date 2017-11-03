‘Six-Pack Mom’ Sarah Stage Reveals Weight 2 Weeks Post-Partum

“Six-Pack Mom” Sarah Stage welcomed her second child, son Logan Alexander via C-section two and a half weeks ago, and the fitness guru is already moving the scale.

Stage used Instagram Thursday to share her current weight with her followers, posting a video on her Instagram Story of her weighing herself, revealing that it was the first time she checked her weight post-partum. The scale read 124.8 pounds, a healthy weight for Stage’s height. When she was seven months pregnant, the mom of two had shared that she weighed 137.2 pounds.

“Going to keep on sticking to my nutrition guide,” she wrote on Thursday.

Stage and husband Kris Jason are also parents to 2-year-old son James Hunter. During her first pregnancy, Stage gained 20 pounds by the time she was eight months pregnant. The fitness guru received criticism throughout both her pregnancies, but both her sons were born healthy — Logan weighed 7 pounds and 2 ounces and James Hunter was 8 lbs. 7 oz.

The mom also shared several snaps of her family’s Halloween costumes, revealing that the group dressed as characters from Star Wars. Stage dressed as Princess Leia, Jason went as Darth Vader, James Hunter was a mini Chewbacca and baby Logan was wrapped in a knitted Yoda-inspired ensemble.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @sarahstage