This detox soup is about to become your go-to vegetable soup! It’s filling while simultaneously fulfilling your cravings for something warm in your stomach,which is perfect if you’re trying to drop a few pounds. Each serving is only 133 calories and 1 gram of fat! We’re adding these ingredients to our grocery list with nutrition facts like that!

Recipe: Skinny Detox Soup

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour + 25 minutes

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 2 cups

Ingredients

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

3 cups of baby carrots, sliced

4 celery stalks, diced

3 small turnips, peeled + diced

1 cup yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

7 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth

2 large tomatoes, diced

15 oz can Cannellini beans, rinsed + drained

15 oz can Pinto beans, rinsed + drained

1 bunch kale, finely chopped

1 zucchini, diced

½ cup of fresh cilantro, chopped

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

Instructions

Warm olive oil in large pot over medium heat. Add carrots, celery, turnips and onion, simmer for 5 minutes over low heat. Add garlic and simmer for 3 more minutes. Add the stock, tomatoes, white beans and pinto beans and simmer for 1 hour or until vegetables are tender. About 20 minutes before serving, add the kale, zucchini and cilantro and stir well. Season with salt and pepper before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 cups)

Calories: 133

Calories from fat: 4

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 495mg

Carbohydrates: 27g

Fiber: 8g

Sugar 7g

Protein: 7g