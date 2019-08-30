This detox soup is about to become your go-to vegetable soup! It’s filling while simultaneously fulfilling your cravings for something warm in your stomach,which is perfect if you’re trying to drop a few pounds. Each serving is only 133 calories and 1 gram of fat! We’re adding these ingredients to our grocery list with nutrition facts like that!
Recipe: Skinny Detox Soup
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour + 25 minutes
Yield: 10 servings
Serving size: 2 cups
Ingredients
- 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
- 3 cups of baby carrots, sliced
- 4 celery stalks, diced
- 3 small turnips, peeled + diced
- 1 cup yellow onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 7 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth
- 2 large tomatoes, diced
- 15 oz can Cannellini beans, rinsed + drained
- 15 oz can Pinto beans, rinsed + drained
- 1 bunch kale, finely chopped
- 1 zucchini, diced
- ½ cup of fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
Instructions
- Warm olive oil in large pot over medium heat. Add carrots, celery, turnips and onion, simmer for 5 minutes over low heat.
- Add garlic and simmer for 3 more minutes.
- Add the stock, tomatoes, white beans and pinto beans and simmer for 1 hour or until vegetables are tender.
- About 20 minutes before serving, add the kale, zucchini and cilantro and stir well.
- Season with salt and pepper before serving.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 cups)
Calories: 133
Calories from fat: 4
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 495mg
Carbohydrates: 27g
Fiber: 8g
Sugar 7g
Protein: 7g