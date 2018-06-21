Recipe: Butternut Squash Soup
Prep Time: 40 minutes
Cook Time: 4 hours – 6 hours
Yield: 6 servings
Serving Size: 1 1/2 cup
Ingredients
- 4 pound butternut squash
- 3 apples
- 1 sweet onion
- 32-ounces reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tablespoon rosemary and garlic blend seasoning
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
*Optional:
- reduced-fat sour cream
- fresh chives, chopped
*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400º F.
- Place butternut squash in microwave for 2-3 minutes to soften squash before slicing.
- Slice the squash lengthwise down the center from top to bottom.
- Scoop out seeds from squash.
- Slice onion down center.
- Spray a roasting pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- Place squash halves and onion onto roasting pan. Sprinkle with extra virgin olive oil.
- Bake squash and onions in oven for 35-40 minutes.
- Remove squash and onions and allow to cool.
- Peel and dice apples and add to slow cooker.
- After squash and onions have cooled, remove skin and chop squash. Add to slow cooker. Dice onions and add to slow cooker.
- Add chicken broth, rosemary and garlic blend, salt and pepper to slow cooker.
- Stir all ingredients to mix and cook on high for 4 hours or on low for 8 hours.
- After squash has cooked, remove bay leaves and using an immersion blender or blender, blend to desired consistency.
- To serve, top with a (optional) tablespoon of light sour cream and fresh chives.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (1 1/2 cup)
Calories: 197
Sugar: 17g
Sodium: 524mg
Fat: 2g
Carbohydrates: 46g
Fiber: 11g
Protein: 4g
WWP+: 5