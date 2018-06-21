Healthy Living

Recipe: Butternut Squash Soup

Recipe: Butternut Squash SoupPrep Time: 40 minutesCook Time: 4 hours – 6 hoursYield: 6 […]

By

Recipe: Butternut Squash Soup

Prep Time: 40 minutes
Cook Time: 4 hours – 6 hours
Yield: 6 servings
Serving Size: 1 1/2 cup

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ingredients

  • 4 pound butternut squash
  • 3 apples
  • 1 sweet onion
  • 32-ounces reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 tablespoon rosemary and garlic blend seasoning
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

*Optional:

  • reduced-fat sour cream
  • fresh chives, chopped

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400º F.
  2. Place butternut squash in microwave for 2-3 minutes to soften squash before slicing.
  3. Slice the squash lengthwise down the center from top to bottom.
  4. Scoop out seeds from squash.
  5. Slice onion down center.
  6. Spray a roasting pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  7. Place squash halves and onion onto roasting pan. Sprinkle with extra virgin olive oil.
  8. Bake squash and onions in oven for 35-40 minutes.
  9. Remove squash and onions and allow to cool.
  10. Peel and dice apples and add to slow cooker.
  11. After squash and onions have cooled, remove skin and chop squash. Add to slow cooker. Dice onions and add to slow cooker.
  12. Add chicken broth, rosemary and garlic blend, salt and pepper to slow cooker.
  13. Stir all ingredients to mix and cook on high for 4 hours or on low for 8 hours.
  14. After squash has cooked, remove bay leaves and using an immersion blender or blender, blend to desired consistency.
  15. To serve, top with a (optional) tablespoon of light sour cream and fresh chives.

Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (1 1/2 cup)
Calories: 197
Sugar: 17g
Sodium: 524mg
Fat: 2g
Carbohydrates: 46g
Fiber: 11g
Protein: 4g
WWP+: 5

Tagged:

Related Posts