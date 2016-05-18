Pregnant Victoria’s Secret Model Makes a Surprise Announcement

My Not so little boy 👶🏼💙 A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on May 17, 2016 at 9:44am PDT

It's certainly no secret that Victoria's Secret models are some of the most stunning women around, but it turns out they look just as amazing pregnant!

Joining Adam Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, fellow VS model Candice Swanepoel is also expecting her first child and in a gorgeous Instagram post, the 26-year-old made a surprise gender reveal!

"My Not so little boy," she wrote in the caption of a gorgeous black-and-white photo showcasing her growing bump.

According to E! News, Swanepoel has been with her fiancé, Hermann Nicoli, for 10 years and both are "very excited."

Swanepoel's best friend, Prinsloo, is expecting a little girl so the two have a lot more in common these days!

Congrats to the growing family!