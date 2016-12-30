No Sex Drive? Could Something Be Wrong With You?

(Photo: Shutterstock)

As much as we may want to be able to turn our sex drive on and off whenever we want, our bodies are way too complex! Women’s desire often hinges on a variety of interactions between several different elements, including intimacy, overall mental and physical health and lifestyle habits. If you are experiencing low libido, it may mean that one of those elements is missing! Take a look below to learn more about the main causes of low sexual drive in women.

Discomfort during sex

It probably doesn’t come as that much of a shock that if you are uncomfortable or in pain during intercourse, your sex drive isn’t going to be at an all-time high. Women who experience discomfort or pain during sex, or are unable to reach orgasm, often find that they have low libidos.

Medication

Remember that most medications are accompanied by a variety of side effects. Antidepressants in particular are known to negatively impact your sex drive. In fact, sexual side effects are the most common when it comes to these drugs! Lowering your dosage may help, but make sure you discuss any changes with your physician first.

Menopause

Women experience a plummet in their estrogen levels during the transition to menopause. This can result in vaginal dryness, lack of interest in sex, and pain or discomfort during intercourse. Just remember that this hormonal change won’t last forever, and those nasty symptoms should subside.

(Photo: iStock)

Medical diseases

Arthritis, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, coronary artery disease and neurological diseases can be huge contributors to low libido. When the body goes into survival mode, sex becomes a secondary concern. If you believe you may be suffering from a seriousmedical condition, reach out to your doctor as soon as possible.

Pregnancy and breast feeding

Our hormones wreak havoc on our bodies before and after we give birth, and this can lower our libido exponentially! Also, becoming a mom also means constant exhaustion, changes in body image and the pressure of a bunch of new responsibilities. These, too, can contribute to a decreased sex drive.

Lifestyle habits

Chances are, if you have stopped working out or you’ve been chowing down on junk food more than usual, your body image has taken a nosedive. Also, excessive drug and alcohol use can cause a rapid decline in our sex drive as well.

Hormone imbalance

Conditions such as cirrhosis of the liver or pituitary diseases can cause a decrease in libido. The liver breaks down estrogen, and when it fails to complete this task, our estrogen levels skyrocket. This can result in low sex drive. Pituitary diseases can actually reduce the testosterone in the body, and without a balance, our sex life suffers!

