Meghan Markle’s Weekly Routine Will Make You Love Her Even More

She may be dating royalty, but Meghan Markle is a pretty down-to-earth kind of girl.

We know from her Instagram and blog that she's a super healthy eater, but it turns out she doesn't use a subscription meal kit (like Blue Apron) or personal shopper or chef like many celebrities. In fact, she was even spotted doing her own grocery shopping (gasp!) in Toronto.

Yes, please! 🍣#theresnoplacelikehome #sushi A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Nov 29, 2016 at 12:22pm PST

When she's not visiting Prince Harry at Kensington Palace's Nottingham Cottage or filming for Suits, the 35-year-old actress and humanitarian channels her inner yogi a couple times a week at a local yoga studio. Where she drives herself, by the way. Crazy, right?

Throw in her well-documented love for fresh peonies and we've got ourselves a girl crush!

My weekly treat 💐 (and extra special thanks to Anna at my neighborhood flower shop for finding peonies for me because she knows how much I love them!!! #happydance) A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 19, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

