Meghan Markle’s Weekly Routine Will Make You Love Her Even More
She may be dating royalty, but Meghan Markle is a pretty down-to-earth kind of girl.
We know from her Instagram and blog that she's a super healthy eater, but it turns out she doesn't use a subscription meal kit (like Blue Apron) or personal shopper or chef like many celebrities. In fact, she was even spotted doing her own grocery shopping (gasp!) in Toronto.
When she's not visiting Prince Harry at Kensington Palace's Nottingham Cottage or filming for Suits, the 35-year-old actress and humanitarian channels her inner yogi a couple times a week at a local yoga studio. Where she drives herself, by the way. Crazy, right?
Throw in her well-documented love for fresh peonies and we've got ourselves a girl crush!
Do you share the love for Markle? Share your thoughts in the comments below.