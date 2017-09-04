The One Consistent Habit That Helped Maggie Transform Her Postpartum Body

Four months after having her third child, Maggie Fierro didn’t feel like herself anymore. At 166 pounds, she was heavier than she’d ever been and wasn’t happy with her postpartum body.

A post shared by Maggie (@jaeatleta) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

“To be honest, I even had a hard time looking at myself in the mirror, and taking that before picture was actually very difficult for me to do, but I knew something had to change,” she told POPSUGAR.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So, Maggie set out on a major lifestyle change and completely overhauled her diet and exercise habits. For two years, she did Kayla Itsines‘ Bikini Body Guide workouts along with LISS cardio (low intensity sustained state), eventually adding HIIT (high intensity interval training) as well.

As far as her diet went, she said her “biggest change” was cutting out late-night snacking and binge eating. “I used working out to de-stress at night instead of [eating] food,” she told POPSUGAR.

Since then, she’s evolved her workout routine even more. Nowadays, the mom of three focuses on weight training and HIIT workouts, breaking a sweat six days a week. She’ll start off her day with a HIIT warmup like sprints or running, then get in a weight lifting session. Later on in the evening after the kids go to bed she’ll even sometimes do a HIIT jump rope workout.

She eats a plant-based diet (celebs like Candace Cameron Bure tout its benefits) and avoids processed foods. But Maggie knows that it’s important to indulge every once in a while.

“Although I do eat fairly healthy, I am all about balance and don’t put any heavy restrictions on my diet,” she told POPSUGAR. “If I’m out and I’m craving pizza, I will absolutely have pizza.”

A post shared by Maggie (@jaeatleta) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

At the beginning of her weight loss journey, Maggie set her goal weight at 120 pounds — since then, she’s lost 26 (starting at 166 pounds) and has realized that ignoring the number on the scale makes her infinitely happier.

“When I started, I set my ‘goal’ weight at 120 pounds because in the past that’s where I thought I looked best,” she said. “However, I restricted my calories and practically starved my body to reach that. Now, I feel healthier and happier than I’ve ever felt. It’s just proof that a number doesn’t matter.”

By working out consistently throughout the week, Maggie has lost 26 pounds. She says that consistency is key “because anything worth doing takes time.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves!