Khloé Kardashian Says She Will Never Include ‘Plus Size’ Jeans in Her Denim Line

The youngest of the Kardashian sisters may be reality tv royalty, but she’s used her fame for some pretty amazing ends recently, too. Khloé Kardashian has become something of a champion for body positivity in recent years, from working hard for her “revenge body” to starting a show by the same name helping others get fit, too.

With her amazing outlook on body love, it was surprising for a lot of people to find out that she was very adamant about not including “plus size” jeans in her denim line, Good American. But when Kardashian explains her philosophy behind it, it makes a lot more sense.

“The line is all about empowerment,” Kardashian said. “Making women feel great about themselves and embracing women of all shapes.”

She went on to explain that when she created the line for sizes 00-24, it was important to not have a single one of those being labeled “plus size”

According to Women’s Health, the decision to do that came from her own harrowing shopping experiences growing up.

“I never considered myself fat, but when I used to shop with my sisters I was always really shamed and shunned by [sales assistants] who would say: ‘We don’t carry that size here’…I was always so embarrassed, so for a long time I didn’t wear denim at all,” she said.



We love that she is taking a stand on this and lending her voice to the larger fashion movement to eliminate the need for additional departments or “special stores” for women who don’t fit the “standard sizes.”

