Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Was Once Committed to a Mental Institution

Kelly Osbourne opens up about her drug and alcohol abuse in her new memoir. Her drug addiction got so bad that one time her mother committed her for three days into a mental institution, PEOPLE reports.

“Mum once locked me in a mental institution for three days, and it scared the hell out of me. … I had to wear paper shoes, since I could potentially kill myself with a shoelace, and wasn’t allowed to have anything metal, not even a spoon,” she writes in her book. “I wasn’t suicidal by medical standards, but I heard Mum’s message loud and clear: stop using drugs before I was gone for good.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Osbourne previously revealed that she had her first encounter with drugs when she was 13 years old after she gained access to liquid Vicodin following her tonsillectomy.

“I found, when I take this, people like me. I’m having fun. I’m not getting picked on. It became a confidence thing,” she said.

The 32-year-old revealed she heavily abused drugs during her mother Sharon Osbourne‘s cancer battle and after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, almost died in an ATV accident in 2003.

MORE: Kelly Osbourne Reveals Traumatizing Experience When Dad Ozzy Overdosed While Mom Sharon Was Having a Seizure

“The only way I could even face my life was by opening that pill bottle, shaking out a few pills — or a handful — into my palm, and throwing them down my throat,” she writes.

She described herself as a “trash can” user, which is “someone who’d do anything and everything.” Osbourne says the only drug she has never used was crack.

Her long battle with sobriety included four visits to rehab, six detoxes and one visit to a mental institution. Now sober for years, she is detailing her troubled past, body issues and friendships in her new candid memoir.

Despite her exposure to drugs at a young age, she does not blame her father for her drug problems.

“I don’t blame Dad for the fact that I ended up a drug user, nor do I blame growing up in the public eye. For me, drugs were a coping mechanism that also fueled my self-destruction,” she writes.

Related:

Country Singer Dustin Lynch Clears up Romance Rumors With Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne Says Her Parents Are ‘the Definition of True Love’

Country Star David Nail Opens up About His Mental Health Struggles