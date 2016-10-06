Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Made Her Husband Get a Vasectomy

(Photo: Twtter / @EW)

Kelly Clarkson is officially done with having babies.

The singer and mother of two revealed in an interview Thursday that she got her tubes tied after giving birth to Remi in April. Not only did she have the procedure done, she also insisted husband Brandon Blackstock have a vasectomy.

“I was literally pregnant with Remi, and I was like, ‘You are getting fixed. This will never happen to me again,’” she told Jenny McCarthy on the comedian’s new Sirius XM radio show The Jenny McCarthy Show. “If something happens, it’s a miracle of God. I literally told my OBGYN on the table while open, ‘If I get pregnant again, I will find you!’”

As much as Clarkson loves her two kids, she admitted she can’t handle another pregnancy. The performer had extemely difficult pregnancies.

“It’s horrible. Nothing is beautiful, nothing is magical,” she said of being pregnant. “Whatever, you’re that person that gets that pregnancy, good for you. But I will remind my children every day of their lives what I [went through].”

She gave birth to son Remi in April 2016 and daughter River in June 2014.

“I was like hospitalized both pregnancies,” she shared. “And then I thought, I wanted another little buddy [for River]. I didn’t want a kid to just be an odd man out because I felt like that a lot. I wanted her to have somebody her age, like when we’re traveling. And so I thought, ‘OK, we’ll just do it again.’ I was like, ‘There’s no way it can happen again,’ but it was worse. Remi’s pregnancy was worse than River’s.”