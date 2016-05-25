Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Shares Photo of Daughter Holding Newborn Son

Obsssed with these two A photo posted by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on May 24, 2016 at 2:56pm PDT

Welcoming a newborn into the family is one of the most amazing experiences and that doesn't change the more kids you add.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley knows this well now after welcoming her second child, Greyson Valor, who was born May 5. Little Greyson joins Farley's 22-month-old daughter, Meilani, and the whole family is clearly in love.

The 30-year-old reality star posted a photo to her Instagram May 24 showing her daughter holding her new baby brother and it was oh so sweet.

"Obsessed with these two," she captioned the sweet snap.

The former Jersey Shore star shared photos of her children cuddling together and with her husband, Roger Mathew, earlier this week.

Such a beautiful family!

