Is Sleeping In Your Bra Unhealthy?

Most women have heard the urban legend claiming that wearing a bra to sleep can give you breast cancer, or that it causes your breasts to sag by weakening breast tissue. However, there is no scientific evidence to support that sleeping in a bra is bad for you — or good for you, either.

The cancer rumor began with the 1995 book “Dressed to Kill,” which included claims that daily wear of tight-fitting bras increased risk of breast cancer by constricting the lymphatic system, thereby trapping “toxins” in the body. But there is no actual science whatsoever to back up this claim.

Some believe that sleeping in a bra can even help to prevent against breast sagging, especially for women with larger breasts, like D cups or higher. Although breast sagging is mainly due to time, gravity, pregnancy and breastfeeding, we can see why women with larger breasts would want to protect their boobies from gravity during the night hours. However, sleeping in a bra can be uncomfortable and cause poor sleeping patterns, irritation or poor circulation.

If you experience breast pain during the night and a bra helps alleviate that pain, then go for it! Just make sure you’re not wearing a too-tight or underwire bra; a sports bra is a happy medium. On the other hand, if wearing a bra is too uncomfortable, take that bad boy off.

