How Sex Can Help You Lose Weight

You know that you can go to your gym, the park or even in front of your TV to enjoy a great workout! But what about right in your own bedroom, in your own bed? Sex burns calories, that much we know, but can it actually help you lose weight? It can, but not all by itself. You shouldn’t rely entirely on sex, though, to help you lose weight. You should probably throw in a trip to the gym and maybe a HIIT or barre class. Check out why you should grab your hubby and hit the bedroom right now!

>> Read more: Getting Your “O” On Can Be Great For Your Health

Videos by PopCulture.com

It can curb your carb and fat cravings! Oftentimes after sex, you feel euphoric and all your worries have fallen away. Sex releases a bunch of hormones like endorphins in your system resulting in the happy feeling, but it also helps to keep your cortisol levels in check. Too much cortisol can make you feel anxious, stressed and nervous. Cortisol can also boost your appetite! Many women have experienced this after coming home from a particularly stressful day and just grabbing all the salty and sweet food they can see! So, have sex and lower your cortisol levels to keep those cravings at bay!

>> Read more: Trick Your Cravings With Healthier Foods

It blasts calories. Just 25 minutes of sex can burn 88 calories, which is about the same amount of calories you can burn doing a light workout on a rowing or cycling machine. Sex is great cardio for your body! An orgasm can even get your heart pumping as much as it would if you were running up a full flight of stairs.

Sex can double your fat loss. The oxytocin that sex releases makes you want to cuddle with your hubby and helps regulate your sleep. What does sleep have to do with weight loss? Not getting enough sleep can easily undercut your ability to lose weight! Start working on getting more sleep and see the weight fall off.

Helps keep you on track for your diet. There always seems to be some temptation trying to lure you away from your diet! Stay on track by having plenty of sex. It can help boost your self-esteem and how you view your own body. Having a partner that appreciates your body and how you look will make you appreciate yourself more! This can lead to better choices like eating better and working out more.

>> Read more: 6 Fitness Mistakes Keeping You From Your Goals

Sex can make you slimmer and keep you that way! Many people have experience losing the weight and gaining it all right back again. They want to believe that once they lose the weight they can just go back to their pre-workout days. Everyone wants that to be true, but it’s just wishful thinking. Getting rid of that extra fat can make sex better by enhancing your arousal, orgasms and overall satisfaction! Keep this benefit in mind to encourage yourself to keep working out and eating better. Check out how to keep your weight off!

Source: Share Care