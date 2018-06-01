Improve Your Skin with Exercise

If you need a little boost of encouragement to get the gym, check out these facts about what exercising can do to benefit your skin. You will be surprised to find out that exercising for just a couple times a week can do wonders to achieve the perfect glow. And for ways to treat skin concerns, be sure to visit your dermatologist to put yourself on track for perfect skin.

Smoother, More Radiant Skin

Adult acne and other skin conditions are unsettling and embarrassing to have. We are always striving for perfect skin, but often forget how a simple task like exercising can get us there. You don’t have to head to the salon for beautifully radiant skin, either, just the gym! Aerobic exercise is like getting a facial, it reduces inflammation and swelling by promoting the circulation of blood in the body. Exercise can assist in regulating hormones and on top of that, our moods, both of which play important roles in skin health. For smooth, radiant skin, step into your gym instead of the spa, your skin and your overall health will thank you.

Instant Glow

Do you ever feel like your skin glows after a good work out? You are not alone. Aerobic exercise boosts blood flow and promotes the healthy circulation of blood in the body. If your face turns a little reddish or pink after a long run, this is because exercising pushes blood vessels closer to the surface of the skin, giving you a literal glow.

Daily exercise also keeps our collagen production in check. If you are versed in any sort of beauty product, you know that most anti-wrinkle or anti-aging creams strive to raise the production of the skin’s collagen. Exercising skips the expensive creams and does this for you, giving your skin a firm, more youthful appearance.

Acne Relief

If you struggle with acne, then putting in some time at the gym could be beneficial to your skin. Of course, there are hundreds of reasons why exercise is good for you, but when it comes to skin, a good 30 minutes of aerobic exercise can promote circulation, and in turn, flush out clogged pores.

After you exercise, your sweat could irritate your skin or reclog your pores, so it is crucial that you bath or shower directly after working out. Showering after exercise also helps prevent infections. So to achieve the acne-clearing effects of exercise, just make sure you rinse off.

The Sleep Connection

For many people, working out helps them sleep better at night. Your body inherently craves physical activity and it responds by a good, successful night’s sleep. This is advantageous for skin health, too, because during the sleep cycle is when our body repairs and heals itself. Do yourself a favor and exercise for 30 minutes at least four times a week so you can get in those 8 hours of skin healing sleep.

For an added benefit on top of enjoying the repairs your body makes during sleep, make sure you lubricate your skin before bed. Lotion, ointments, and creams will soak into the surface of your skin, aiding in the sleep cycle repairs.

Better Immunity and Detoxification

There’s nothing like a good amount of exercise to get your immune system up. Exercising aids in the production of white blood cells, a necessary element in your body that keeps out nasty viruses and bacteria. You may notice after working out on a regular schedule for some time that you haven’t been sick or have avoided the head cold that’s been passed around.

Along with the production of white blood cells, exercising keeps the lymph system operating. The body’s lymphatic system is an essential part of the immune system and has much to do with boosting the body’s defenses and the circulation of blood. Exercise seems like a small commitment for a big pay off; a better immune system that detoxifies bacteria and healthier skin.

Wrinkle Reduction

You can say goodbye to wrinkles when you exercise and those expensive beauty products that advertise being wrinkle free. Exercising evens your body’s skin tone by causing anti-inflammatory reactions, meaning, after a good work out, your skin will be less puffy but still have a healthy glow. Exercising also produces collagen in the body, which is what plumps up skin cells. Collagen production is essential in a wrinkle-free look.

With all of these benefits to exercising, there’s no reason to skip the gym now. For clear, brilliant skin, get your gym time in, and make an appointment with your dermatologist today for your skin care health.

Article by Thomas Balshi, MD.

